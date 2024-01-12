Marcos wants PHL ranking in PISA to improve faster

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday directed the Department of Education (DepEd) to take the necessary steps to improve the country’s ranking in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

In a Palace briefing following a sectoral meeting in Malacañang on improving the Philippines’s PISA ranking, Education Undersecretaries Michael Poa and Gina Gonong said the President wanted DepEd to focus on improving teachers’ teaching quality and competency, nutrition, addressing campus bullying, and aiding teachers on specializations.

“So as mentioned earlier this [Thursday] morning, of course, led by the Vice President, Secretary of Education Sara Duterte, we presented to the President our ways forward because the theme was really, how do we improve not only our PISA performance but the overall performance of our learners in basic education,” said Poa.

For her part, Gonong cited the need for a long-term approach to achieving improvements in the country’s proficiency levels.

Gonong said the Philippines recorded a two-point increase in Reading in PISA score; seven points in Math, but dropped by one point in Science.

Addressing concerns about the immediate increase in proficiency levels, Gonong said, “Our immediate target is that if we don’t immediately increase in terms of proficiency level, our scores [should at least] increase until we reach the minimum level of proficiency.”

Gonong pointed out that increasing proficiency levels is not an overnight process

and requires sustained efforts over the years for students to significantly develop their skills.

“We know that increasing the proficiency level is not that fast; it takes years before our students can really develop,” she added.

Gonong said ongoing reforms initiated during the current administration must be sustained.

“So, we’ll just have to continue doing the reforms that we have started in this administration,” she added.

The PISA, developed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), is designed to assess the extent to which students have acquired key knowledge and skills essential for full participation in social and economic life.

It is a triennial international comparative study that tests a 15-year-old’s ability in mathematics, reading, and science in real-world situations.

Some 81 countries and economies participated in PISA 2022, with some 690,000 students representing about 29 million 15-year-olds. The assessment was administered from March 2022 to May 2022 and results were released on December 5, 2023.

Catch-up program

Poa said the Department of Education will focus on the National Learning Recovery Program, with an emphasis on the National Reading Program, the National Math Program, the National Science Program, and the National Learning Camp.

“We also paid attention to our catch-up Fridays that we will start on January 12. We issued the guidelines [last Wednesday],” he added.

Poa said the President also wants the DepEd to focus on improving teacher expertise through proper training programs and teacher welfare.

He highlighted the impact of nutrition on student performance, including enhancements to school-based feeding programs.

The government allotted P5.6 billion last year for the school-based feeding program and augmented it to P11.7 billion this year, Poa explained, adding the budget increase allows the agency to carry out the feeding program throughout the year.

“We know that nutrition really affects the performance of our students, that’s why we looked at the different feeding programs of the government, including, of course, our school-based feeding program,” he added.

Poa also acknowledged the rise of bullying through social media and efforts to strengthen anti-bullying programs in coordination with other agencies.

K-12

Meanwhile, DepEd aims to complete the review of the K to 12 curriculum by May of this year.

“Our target date for completion is May 2024. Following the review, they will present their observations to us, and subsequently, we will commence the revision process,” he said.

Education Secretary Duterte ordered a review of the K to 12 curriculum, aiming to generate graduates who are better prepared for employment and demonstrate increased responsibility.