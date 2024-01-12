Marcos to Recto, Go: Help PHL face headwinds 

WARY of the possible market headwinds from El Niño and escalating global geopolitical tensions this year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered the newly appointed Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (Sapiea) Frederick D. Go and Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto to face these challenges with sound investment and economic policies as well as financial discipline, respectively.

The chief executive gave the marching orders during a press conference after the oath-taking ceremony of Go and Recto in Malacañang.

“While the future looks bright, dark clouds still gather on the horizon unleashing headwinds that will temper and even may dampen or trample our optimistic [economic] outlook,” Marcos said.

He said they are now closely monitoring the potential “food or fuel shocks” from international developments and the impact of droughts caused by El Niño, which can also swell food prices.

“So whatever harm it may cause, we have to cushion the impact with timely and targeted interventions so that food prices will not surge as a result of farm outputs falling short. The challenge for us then is not just to grow the economy but to make sure that growth is felt by all parts of society,” the President said.

Recto’s priority

In an interview with reporters on Friday, Recto said achieving the government’s P4.3-trillion revenue target this year will be the DOF’s priority under his watch.

The bulk or P3 trillion of the fund is expected to come from the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and P1 trillion will be sourced from the Bureau of Treasury.

The initiative, he said, will helpensure all of the government programs this year will be funded.

“So it’s all about fiscal sustainability, and like I said, you have a national development plan to fund,” Recto said.

Marcos believes Go can use his experience in the private sector—notably, former president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Robinsons Land Corp.—to bring in vital investments, especially with the rollout of the Maharlika Investment Fund, the country’s first sovereign wealth fund.

Recto, a former chief of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), can ensure his administration meets its medium-term fiscal target and achieves its developmental target, he added.

“He will continue to help devise strategies that will tame inflation through a basket of responses ranging from plugging supply gaps to injecting non-monetary measures so that prices will be stable,” the President said.

“He will be a major player in how we stay on the path of growth, meet and even surpass our medium-term fiscal target, and achieve our developmental targets. He will promote not just ease in paying taxes but also in efficiently and effectively spending those collections. Because a citizen’s reward for tax compliance should be better and more responsive public services. He will continue to help devise strategies that will tame inflation through a bastion of responses ranging from plugging supply gaps to injecting nonmonetary measures so that prices will be stable,” said Marcos.

He instructed Recto to intensify the anti-smuggling drive of the government.

The former House Deputy Speaker and representative of Batangas will replace Benjamin E. Diokno as head of the Department of Finance (DOF).

Diokno was offered the position to become Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) liaison with the private sector, but he declined the offer in order to join the Monetary Board.

“He felt it was time for him to return to his natural habitat in the Bangko Sentral—in the Monetary Board,” Marcos said.

The President thanked Diokno for serving in his Cabinet and attributed the former Bangko Sental ng Pilipinas governor for the country’s economic achievements last year, including a 5.9-percent economic growth in the third quarter, as well as low inflation and joblessness.

The government anticipates a revenue influx of approximately P4.24 trillion next year, relying on the execution of the administration’s prioritized tax measures.

According to the projections by the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), the expected revenue collection for 2024 is set at P4.235 trillion.

Recto appointment hailed

Recto’s designation drew wide praise from sectors within and outside government.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Recto’s exemplary tenure at Neda reflects his competence and commitment to formulating strategies for sustainable growth and progress.

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) also weighed in.

DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman vowed DBM’s full support for the new DOF chief.

In a separate statement, BAP President Jose Teodoro “TG” Limcaoco said the country’s economic challenges needs an “experienced economist” and Recto is ideal for the job.

“While the Philippine economy continues to grow due to its strong fundamentals, it is currently facing local and global economic headwinds such as inflation. The country needs an experienced economist who can navigate the ongoing challenges of this operating environment, and Secretary Recto is an ideal fit for this job,” Limcaoco said.

BAP said as head of the Marcos administration’s economic team, Recto will play a critical role in the reformation of fiscal and economic policies, together with balancing political realities.

Meanwhile, Pangandaman said Recto can expect the full support of the DBM while expressed its gratitude to outgoing Secretary Diokno.

She said it was Diokno’s vision to craft the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, on which the Administration anchored the Agenda for Prosperity, and which was historically adopted for the first time by both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“We defer to the wisdom of the President on these matters so as the latest appointee of PBBM to the Economic Team, Secretary Recto can expect our full support,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

The Philippines emerged from the pandemic with 7.6-percent GDP growth in 2022, with Diokno as head of the Cabinet’s Economic Development Group.

This is historically the fastest growth since 1976, putting the Philippines back on the world map as the fastest emerging economy in the Asia Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the BAP also thanked Diokno for his years of service in government—having served as Finance Secretary, Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management.

The Makati Business Club (MBC) said in a statement: “We pledge Mr. Recto our assistance and wish him success in his new, important role, including continuous improvement of laws and policies to attract job-creating investment and expansion. We look forward to working with him, other recent appointees such as Presidential Special Assistant Frederick Go and Agriculture Secretary Francis Laurel, and the rest of the economic team.”

Lawmakers’ support

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said “traditional parliamentary courtesy” will be accorded to Recto, as a former colleague in Congress when he is subjected to confirmation process.

Though he cannot speak for his peers in the Commission on Appointments, Estrada said, partly in Filipino, “I don’t see any reason for not approving the designation of Cong. Recto as finance secretary. As a former Neda chief and Senate ways and means committee chairperson, he is qualified for the post and knows the ropes of the job.”

For her part, Sen. Grace Poe said, “We don’t only have an assertive and bold Batangueño at the helm of the DOF, but a seasoned lawmaker and economist who can steer our financial state to a progressive path. “I am certain Sec. Recto will use his competence, compassion, hard work and brilliance to better the lives of the people.”

Sen. Nancy Binay described Recto as the “perfect choice as finance chief” because of his wide experience as an economist, and his stint as Neda chief and lawmaker.

As “our go-to and numbers-genius guy in the Senate when it comes to budget, taxation and finance,” such exposure will be of immense value in laying down the government’s fiscal policy, Binay added.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said it is ready to partner with the incoming DOF Secretary “on the imperative of bringing down skyrocketing prices of basic goods and services, attracting more and better foreign direct investments, and realizing the investment pledges made that should translate to better quality of life and new, permanent, and decent jobs for Filipino workers and their families.”

The labor alliance suggested that Recto adopt as his “flagship fiscal reform program the amending of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises” (CREATE) Act “so that fiscal incentives are tied to compliance with core labor standards. Investment incentives and tax breaks should only be given to enterprises that uphold their workers’ right to security of tenure, to organize, and to collectively bargain, among others. This is a win-win for both workers and employers as it will both ensure decent work and business viability.” With reports from Cai Ordinario, Butch Fernandez and Andrea San Juan