Good Morning towel as an icon of the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene

The throwing of a Good Morning towel (GMT) with the Black Nazarene imprint is a familiar scene during the annual procession in Manila called Traslacion. Devotees believe that wiping the image with the towels will get them closer to achieving their prayers.

Traslación, which in Spanish means “passage” or “moving something from one place to another,” is held every 9th of January as a re-enactment of the “solemn transfer” from Intramuros to Quiapo Church of the Black Nazarene’s replica, which was brought to the Philippines in 1606. It depicts Jesus en route to his crucifixion.

In 1608, the statue was enshrined at the Recollect Church of San Nicolás de Tolentino in Intramuros. It was moved to the Saint John the Baptist Church (now known as the Quiapo Church) on January 9, 1787.

When the carriage called “andas” passes by, many devotees throw their towels or handkerchiefs towards the statue. The Hijos del Nazareno, the honor guard around the image, wipe them on the andas and then throw them back to their owners.

The towels are usually sold from P20 to P30. I am not sure how those towels return to their rightful owners, who hope they can bring home blessings.

A popular symbol of the working class, the lightweight and ultra-absorbent GMT is usually draped over the shoulders of jeepney drivers, barkers and street vendors.

GMTs are simple white terry cloth towels with a bright red “Good Morning” greeting in Chinese characters that say “Zhu jun zao an” that roughly translates to “Wish you early morning,” essentially a formal “Good morning” greeting.

GMTs were originally produced for the Hong Kong market in the late 19th century, and were used widely in teashops and noodle houses. The English greeting was added to appeal to the British expatriates who were then living in the colony.

I was able to personally witness this year for the first time the Traslacion that lasted almost 15 hours after it started at around 5:00 a.m. from Quirino Grandstand. The procession then passed through the narrow streets of Manila’s San Miguel and Quiapo districts before ending at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno at around 7:45 p.m.

A feature of traslacion is the “Dungaw” or “La Mirata” ritual, which is the historic practice of the San Sebastian and Quiapo churches, the Black Nazarene meets the image of Nuestra Señora del Carmen de San Sebastian.

The 2012 Traslación was the longest in recorded history as it ended 22 hours after leaving the Quirino Grandstand. The Black Nazarene arrived at Plaza Miranda around 5:00 a.m. the next day.

From 2021 to 2023, the traditional Traslación was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Filipino Catholics are known for having sincere, enormous, and extreme expressions of piety considering that the country has the third-largest Catholic population in the world.

The fervent devotion and faith shown by devotees became a prime manifestation of the fusion of Catholic and secular beliefs and practices of Filipinos.

Many devotees join the processions as part of their “panata” (vow), which is usually carried out as a plea to God or as thanksgiving for healing, blessing, or granting of/granted wish.

The statue is believed to have magical and healing powers that can heal illnesses and grant miracles.

Described as a pandemonium, large crowds donned in predominantly maroon and yellow shirts forcefully gather towards the andas as it crawled through the generally narrow roads of the city.

Aside from waving and wiping of towels, the devotees believe that walking barefoot, holding and pulling the ropes of the andas, and even climbing the carriage, will get them closer to achieving their prayers.

Through the use of physical force in aggressively pulling the ropes or carrying the ándas, there is a preference for doing so on the right shoulder (Kanang Balikat) because the image of the Black Nazarene bears the cross on his right side. It is a symbolic gesture that emulates Christ’s suffering while carrying the cross to Golgotha.

I remember my father attending the annual Traslacion until he stopped when he was diagnosed with diabetes. It will be dangerous for him to walk barefooted like the other devotees due to the possibility of wounds.

Although I just wanted to be a bystander watching the Traslacion, I was accidentally pushed at a certain point to the “simulated choreographed craze” known as “agos,” which translates to “waves” or the sea of devotees where one is forced to go with the direction of the crowd.

I sometimes jokingly link the Traslacion with the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) as the color maroon is associated with the Traslacion and the University of the Philippines (UP). In fact, I wore a UP maroon shirt and a UP Fight headband during the Traslacion.

Viva Senior Jesus Nazareno!

