Go anchors PSC’s ₱1.2B 2024 budget

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” G reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to promoting sports and enhancing the country’s competitive edge in a resolute move to bolster the sports landscape in the Philippines.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), through the support of Go, has seen its 2024 budget substantially funded from an initial proposal of P174 million in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to P1.156 billion as approved in the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go underscored that the allocation is designed to cover a broad spectrum of sports-related activities, including grassroots programs, international competitions and the rehabilitation of sports facilities.

Go earlier stressed the need for substantial investments in sports infrastructure, with a notable allocation of P275 million for the repair and enhancement of two vital facilities—PhilSports Complex in Pasig City and Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila City.

These facilities are integral to the nation’s sports development which are set to undergo rehabilitation to provide athletes with world-class training and competition venues.

“Sports play a crucial role in nation-building, fostering unity, discipline and excellence among our youth,” said Go, chair of the Committee on Sports and Vice Chair of the Finance Committee. “By investing in the rehabilitation of key sports facilities, we aim to create a conducive environment for our athletes to hone their skills and bring honor to the country.”

Other key highlights of the 2024 budget include preparation, training and participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics with an allocation of P52 million, Winter Youth Olympics with P15 million and Paris Paralympics 2024 also with P15 million.

Notable allocations also include P40 million for Batang Pinoy, P50 million for the Philippine National Games, P10 million for the Philippine National Para Games and P174 million for financial assistance to athletes, community sports development, sports festivals and other activities.

Moreover, P10 million is earmarked for the digitization of the PSC, another P10 million for Laro’t Saya sa Parke, which encourages sports and recreation in public spaces and P10 million for the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization.

The budget also includes P20 million for regional training coordination and program development, P30 million for the BIMP-EAGA Games and P10 million for the Indigenous Peoples Games, all contributing to the comprehensive sports landscape in the country.

Go, who is also chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, linked sports development to his broader advocacy towards promoting a fit and healthy lifestyle.

He also believes that sports can be a powerful tool to steer Filipino youth away from the dangers of illegal drug use.

According to the senator, by providing young people with constructive and engaging activities, sports can offer a positive pathway that diverts them from harmful influences.

Go has also been pushing for Senate Bill No. 2514 that he sponsored in the plenary last month, which aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games.

This proposed legislation, also authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, seeks to establish a more structured and sustainable framework for sports development in the Philippines.

This bill envisions an integrated and inclusive sports program, highlighting the inclusion of para-athletes, and the commitment to hold biennial games for wide-ranging participation.

Go also expressed plans to institutionalize and legislate the Batang Pinoy program to further strengthen grassroots sports development.