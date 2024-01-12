GMA unveils intense drama of two wives in ‘Asawa ng Asawa Ko’

Beginning Monday, January 15, GMA Network brings a story about the things people fight for, especially love, family, and freedom. Asawa ng Asawa Ko centers on a war between two wives who will do everything to protect what is theirs.

Bannering the series and teaming up for the first time are Jasmine Curtis-Smith as Cristy and Rayver Cruz as Jordan. Spicing up the soap are Sparkle’s Martin del Rosario as Jeff and Liezel Lopez as Shaira, together with Joem Bascon as Leon. Witness the love story of Cristy and Jordan, who stick together against the world. They live a simple and happy life with their only daughter. However, their family starts to fall apart when Cristy gets abducted by the rebel group Kalasag.

Left with no trace of Cristy, Jordan receives news about the death of his wife. Devastated with this loss, Jordan finds comfort in the arms of his friend, Shaira. Soon, Jordan marries her and together, they will rebuild a beautiful family.

Fate seems to be in favor of them until Cristy is finally able to escape from her kidnappers. She returns to the lives of her husband and child. But to her surprise, Jordan and Shaira are now husband and wife. Who truly deserves to be with Jordan—the first wife who fought for her freedom to be with her loved ones again? Or the second wife who was beside Jordan during his darkest nights?

Also in the cast are Kim De Leon, Bruce Roeland, Luis Hontiveros, Patricia Coma, Jennifer Maravilla, Billie Hakenson, Ian Ignacio, and Mariz Ricketts. Completing the cast are Crystal Paras, Quinn Carillo, and the multiawarded Gina Alajar.

The drama is produced by GMA Entertainment Group, headed by senior vice president Lilybeth G. Rasonable.

Under the helm of esteemed director Laurice Guillen, Asawa ng Asawa Ko airs Mondays to Thursdays at 9:35 pm on GMA.

More information is available at www.gmanetwork.com.