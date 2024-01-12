Globe taps AI to ‘optimize’ operations, elevate service

Globe Telecom Inc. will increasingly integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its network to enhance customer service, optimize operations, and streamline financial services.

“AI applications are widespread across Globe, such as in credit scoring within the FinTech sector of our business. We employ a substantial amount of AI and machine learning to determine the credit ratings of our millions of customers.

In the area of networks in terms of optimization, in terms of operations, a lot of it can be automated as well through artificial intelligence,” said Ernest Cu, president and CEO of Globe.

The company is exploring conversational AI products using a Tagalog large language model for improved communication. These advancements are not only about enhancing conversations but also about employing automation to solve complex problems efficiently, it said.

Another significant area where AI is making strides is in Globe’s lending business via GCash. The application of AI allows for the automation of credit scoring, offering swift and accurate loan services.

Meanwhile, Globe’s corporate venture builder 917Ventures is also exploring the use of AI in some of their ventures, currently in incubation. This is in line with their long-term goal of solving Filipinos’ most challenging pain points with their tech solutions products. 917Ventures looks to share more about these AI-driven ventures soon.

“The use of AI extends beyond customer interaction, playing a crucial role in backend operations such as network optimization and operations automation. This not only improves service delivery but also boosts the company’s operational efficiency,” added Cu.

Globe is setting the pace in the fintech sector by employing machine learning algorithms for credit rating, which processes millions of customers’ data to enhance financial inclusion and access to credit.

“The adoption of AI is a testament to Globe’s forward-thinking approach, positioning the company at the forefront of technological advancement in the telecom industry.”

The company reported last November 2023 that its profits plunged by 27 percent in January to September despite posting all-time high consolidated service revenues due to higher depreciation costs and a non-operate charge versus last year.

Its net income during the period dropped “due to the increased depreciation expense as well as this period’s non-operating charges versus last year’s non-operating income which included the partial sale of Globe’s data center business.”

“Excluding this one-time gain, normalized net income would have been P14.8 billion, or down by 11 percent compared to the previous year,” the company said.

It closed the period ending September with all-time high consolidated revenues of P121.1 billion, up by 3 percent from a year prior “despite the extended macroeconomic headwinds faced by the industry.”

“This remarkable performance was mainly fueled by the strong contributions from its mobile, corporate data, and non-telco services, which fully offset the anticipated decline in home broadband.”

Meanwhile, Globe’s total operating expenses including subsidy as of the nine-month period of 2023 amounted to P60.4 billion, up from P57.6 billion reported last year.