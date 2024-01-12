Global unemployment rate to increase in 2024—ILO

THE global unemployment rate will increase this year, alongside the concern over “growing inequalities and stagnant productivity,” the International Labor Organization (ILO) reported.

ILO’s World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends (WESO Trend) 2024 report states that about 2 million workers will be looking for jobs in 2024, making the global unemployment rate 5.2 percent.

The global unemployment rate in 2023 is 5.1 percent, a decline compared to the 2022 report of 5.3 percent.

“It projects that the labor market outlook and global unemployment will both worsen,” said ILO in a news release.

In addition, the WESO Trends warned about the income inequality that has “widened,” which has affected disposable income and “bodes ill for aggregate demand and a more sustained economic recovery.”

Informal work rates are also expected to “remain static” for about 58 percent of the global workforce this year.

WESO also reported that the number of those covered by the status of Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET) “remains high,” particularly among young

women.

Despite technological advances and increased investment, “productivity growth has continued to slow,” said ILO.

A reason for this, it added, “is that significant amounts of investment were directed towards less productive sectors such as services and construction. Other barriers include skills shortages and the dominance of large digital monopolies, which hinders faster technological adoption, especially in developing countries and sectors with a predominance of low productivity firms.”

The report shows cause for concern in the labor market and the “imbalances” are not part of pandemic recovery, said ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.

He added: “The workforce challenges it detects pose a threat to both individual livelihoods and businesses and it is essential that we tackle them effectively and fast.”