Germany on SCS: We can’t afford a new war

AFTER the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s retaliation against Hamas, the world cannot afford to have another war, Germany’s top diplomat said.

This is why Germany is supporting all efforts for the peaceful management of dispute in the South China Sea, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

The 43-year-old foreign minister is in Manila as part of her Middle East and Southeast Asia swing.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Baerbock held a bilateral meeting at a hotel in Makati and both discussed extensively the increasing tension in the West Philippine Sea.

“There are truly rough winds blowing across the South China Sea, and this is happening in the middle of one of the most economic regions of the world,” Baerbock said at a press conference after the bilateral meeting.

Baerbock expressed “concern” over the incidents during the past year where Chinese Coast Guard used military-grade laser and water cannon, and had a brief collision against Philippine Coast Guard and resupply vessels.

“Such risky maneuvers hurt the rights and opportunities for economic development of your own country and other littoral states as well,” Baerbock said in German.

Germany, a member of NATO, also advocates freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

Forty percent of the European Union’s trade passes through the South China Sea.

‘Too many crisis at once’

“I think we all agree that we don’t need another crisis. There are too many crisis at once,” Baerbock said.

She said that after the pandemic, the world was hoping countries would work together to address the economic fallout and other crisis like climate change.

“Unfortunately, aside from the Russian war in Ukraine, we now have a war in the Middle East. So there is a need for crisis prevention, especially in this region. That is our top priority,” she added.

Germany has been helping the Philippine government by providing drones to help monitor its coastal areas from intrusions.

She said they would like to help partners in the Indo-Pacific region comply with international law, and to promote a rules-based order, including compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (Unclos).

“The best insurance, the best protection, for smaller countries and also for us, is the international law,” Baerbock said.

Baerbock is the first foreign minister to visit the Philippines after 10 years.

“Germany is a valuable partner for the Philippines not only for the bilateral but also for regional and international. We have a wide range of cooperation on trade and investment, also on defense, but above all, on the rule of law.”