Germany keen on RE, hiring more Filipinos

GERMANY is eyeing to invest in renewable energy and import raw materials from the Philippines, but stressed the need for the Philippines to have clearer rules for foreign investments.

Visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also pitched the start of negotiations for the Philippine-European Union free trade agreement.

Baerbock is in the country for two days as part of her Middle East and Southeast Asia swing.

The 43-year-old top diplomat also mentioned that Germany is open to hiring more Filipino skilled workers and professionals soon.

“Of high importance for us is to deepen cooperation for renewable energy sector because we have leading companies, especially in the wind sector,” Baerbock said at a press conference in Makati City.

“It is important that regulations for investments are clear. Germany is kind of conservative when it comes to investments so the question about regulations is of high importance,” Baerbock said.

She said Germany “supports heavily” renewable investments around the world.

This is why Germany wants to “deepen conversation” about modernization of investment regulations in the Philippines.

Diversify source of raw materials

Germany is also diversifying its supply chains away from China, and is eyeing the Philippines as one of its alternate sources given its big natural resources.

“We, Germany and the European Union, are depending heavily on import of raw materials and we would like to diversify. This is part of the new national security strategy,” Baerbock said.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine, German and other European companies have struggled with lack of raw materials from China.

By increasing trade and investments in the Philippines, Germany wants that the Philippine economy also gain from it.

“We have seen cooperation in the past, looking only at their own interest. For us, it is of prime importance that if we strengthen economic cooperation, that it would be in the mutual benefit of both countries,” she said, stressing that this is the “added value” of Germany that it extends to partners.

New PHL-German labor agreement

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said he and Baerbock discussed expanding labor cooperation between Manila and Berlin.

He said a memorandum of agreement is being negotiated to allow the deployment of skilled workers and other professionals to Germany.

The Philippines and Germany have an existing labor agreement for the deployment of Filipino nurses to Germany under the Triple Win arrangement.

Baerbock said they see “more potential” to expand the existing labor agreement to include technical workers.

“Every year, thousands of Filipinos come to Germany to work and live there, especially in the health sector. We are very grateful to these men and women who moved thousands of kilometers from their home. They are doing an important work in strengthening our health sector,” Baerbock said.

Image credits: DFA





