‘Fool Me Once’: Delightfully foolish and fun

I HAVE seen this before in the form of a feature film: a wind-swept day in some manor ground, a funeral as elegant as it is gothic, and stellar faces looking down on the newly dug grave. Then the scene shifts to a dark street where shots ring in the night, a man falls down on the ground, and a lovely svelte woman comes to the bloodied body, trying to help the man.

One is not sure where this film—a limited series—is going but if you stay, as I did, you get rewarded by the most scenic, production-designed images on the screen and the most attractive actors this side of the moon. As I have said, this kind of filmmaking reminds me so much of those English detective stories, the whodunit, less grittier, less grimmer than their 1980s and 1990s reincarnation in America.

Welcome to the 2024 eight-part TV series made for Netflix, titled Fool Me Once.

The plot is old but rendered with a lot of glamor and charm, with Michelle Keegan in the lead as Maya Stern. Married to a financial aristocrat, she opted to work for the Army, citing among other things her love for combat and the adrenaline rush that comes with such a domain. Svelte and breathtakingly beautiful, one cannot imagine she can put down any big, burly man if the situation warrants it. But her husband gets murdered and there is no lead at all as to who is the man or group behind it.

Richard Armitage is Joe Burkett, the husband to Maya. He gets murdered in the first few minutes of the first episode but that is not crucial in the sense of a spoiler, for he “reappears” again and that is the catch in the opening salvo of the series. Armitage, of course, is this actor I can only describe as regal in bearing. He was the dwarf king and leader, Thorin, in the trilogy adaptation of The Hobbit.

What is a thriller (oh this is so 1970s) without a detective. To fill in those shoes, Adeel Akhtar, is the perfect foil to all the good looks and clean, white collars. Born to a Pakistani father and a Kenyan mother, he is the representative multi-ethnic man on British soil. He is Sami: with one eye almost half-closed, he is a character. He has this habit of losing his consciousness and finding himself in the oddest situation.

One day, he swerves quickly and hits a fence because, once more, he avoids a cat that appears suddenly. Another day, he is on the floor, his cereal bits all scattered after the bowl that contains them lies broken beside him, the milk all spilled on the side of a kitchen table. Nervous but quick-witted, he surprises (or maybe not) with his intelligent and unusual reading of the evidence for the murder. To add to his magic, he is on the verge of making a radical change in his life—he is soon getting married. Adeel Akhtar is the compleat character actor, with a British Academy Television Award for Best Actor in the 2017 film Murdered My Father.

As if all the glam and glitter these actors provide are not enough, there is the usual grand matriarch role, and Joanna Lumley has been conscripted to provide a luxurious armor of a presence in this caper. Lumley is a real, official Dame and fulfills several functions in real life. In this series, she is a joy to behold as a woman of old money, who remains a stickler for protocol not for efficiency but for class distinction. She threatens to steal the scene sometimes from Maya and the rest of the cast, with the director giving her much to chew on the screen.

One other thing going for this show is that there is not much convolution in the narrative. The story is held tight by what we appraise as the first murder, only to realize that there was a real first murder. In other words, Maya has lost two people dear and close to her heart. The ballistic investigation reveals something and the two murders are seen in a new light. All that happens in the first episode, which makes it a given for us to go to the second and the third episode, and so on.

Fool Me Once is an adaptation from the 2016 novel of the same name, penned by Harlan Coben. While the novel is set in the US, the film has been transplanted across the pond, in England. This gives the filmmaker a chance to bring us to those old homes and castles, drive us through lovely meadows (a short car chase benefits from the pastoral landscape), and well-dressed policemen.

To add to the old-fashioned storytelling, Abby and Daniel, the daughter and son of the murdered sister of Maya, have gotten hold of an old camera and have brought the film inside to be developed. After being processed, the two children discover something about their mother. This leads to the other episodes.

Is there connection to the two murders?

Fool Me Once is now available for streaming on Netflix.