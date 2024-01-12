DOH tests water in Baguio City amid diarrhea outbreak

THE Department of Health (DOH), through its Epidemiology Bureau (EB) and the Center for Health Development Cordillera Administrative Region (CHD-CAR), is assisting Baguio authorities following City Hall’s declaration of a diarrhea outbreak on January 10, 2024.

The surge in diarrhea cases started on December 21, 2023 based on the preliminary findings of the Baguio City Health Office.

In its report to CHD-CAR, a total of 308 diarrhea cases were reported from December 21, 2023 to January 7, 2024.

Age of cases ranged from 3 months to 92 years. Of these, 11 cases were admitted to surrounding hospitals. No death has been reported.

Diarrhea (loose and watery stool) is usually associated with either water or food-borne causative agents.

“The DOH advises all to always use clean water for drinking, preparing drinks, cooking, washing eating and cooking utensils, brushing teeth, and washing the hands and face,” the DOH said.

Pending final result of the ongoing epidemiologic investigation, the DOH said that the public in affected areas would be provided access to clean, potable water.

Water testing is ongoing in the city.

The DOH said that water may be boiled for two minutes [start timer after water comes to a rolling boil].

The use of chlorine-based water disinfection solution or tablets, if available in health centers, is also recommended.

The public is also advised to report any change in color or odor of their household tap water.

“In case of loose or watery stools, the first aid is to ensure hydration. Drink replacement fluids – clean water, ideally with oral rehydration solution (Oresol). Consult a doctor,” the DOH added.

The Baguio City Health Office will issue updates and health advisories to guide the public on other measures they have to take such as food safety practices, the DOH said.