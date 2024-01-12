DILG chief: BFP to push ahead with modernization program

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will push through with its modernization program in a bid to reduce fire incidents in the country, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said.

“To further improve our capability to ensure public safety, the BFP must level-up its modernization effort to reduce the number of fire incidents and meet the target of ensuring functional firetrucks for the remaining 101 local government units that do not have them, so we can achieve our 100 percent target nationwide,” he added during the agency’s New Year’s Call last Wednesday, January 10.

Abalos also reported that the DILG has constructed 36 new fire stations in different parts of the country, bringing the total number of active BFP fire stations to 1,484.

“We will also upscale the BFP’s capabilities for rescue operations, medical emergencies, and containment of hazardous materials or HAZMAT, as well as chemical biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials,” the DILG chief stressed.

Aside from this, Abalos said the DILG would mainstream the use of the 911 Hotline for emergencies and ensure its interoperability with all concerned agencies for swift response to emergency calls.