Construction materials price uptick in NCR at 2-year low, says PSA

THE price increase in wholesale construction materials in Metro Manila slowed to a two-year low in 2023, according to the latest data from the Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the Construction Materials Wholesale Price Index in the National Capital Region (NCR) report, the index remained at 1.7 percent for the third consecutive month in December 2023, the lowest since the 2.0 percent growth posted in February 2021, PSA said.

Compared with their respective annual growth rates in November 2023, PSA said higher annual increments were observed in some commodity groups in December.

For one, sand and gravel grew by 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent ; hardware, 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent; lumber, 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent; and doors, jambs, and steel casement, 2.1 percent from 2 percent.

PSA also noted that annual increases were recorded in the indices of tileworks at 0.1 percent, and fuels and lubricants at 0.5 percent in December 2023 from their respective annual declines of 0.1 percent and 3.6 percent in November 2023.

In contrast, PSA said slower annual increases were seen in some commodity groups during the month.

For instance, concrete products and cement grew slower at 1.8 percent from the 1.9 percent in November 2023. Plywood grew by 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent; G.I. sheet, 3 percent from 3.4 percent; electrical works, 4.5 percent from 4.8 percent.

More commodities that posted slower annual increases were plumbing fixtures and accessories/waterworks, growing by 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent; and painting works, 4.5 percent from 5.4 percent.

PSA noted that the indices of the rest of the commodity groups either retained their respective November 2023 annual rates or had zero percent annual rates during the month.

Meanwhile, PSA data showed that the annual average rate of CMWPI for 2023 slowed to 5.3 percent from 8.3 percent in 2022.

“Compared with their annual average increases in 2022, the indices of nine out of 17 commodity groups registered lower annual average increments in 2023,” PSA said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition, PSA noted that the index of glass and glass products recorded a zero percent average rate in 2023 from a 2.5-percent average increase registered in 2022.

Meanwhile, PSA data reflected higher annual average increases in 2023 compared with their average rates in 2022.

These commodity groups were: hardware, with 6.1-percent annual average increase from 5.8 percent in 2022; doors, jambs, and steel casement, 4.1 percent from 3.7 percent; and painting works, 9.5 percent from 7.5 percent.

According to earlier stories of the BusinessMirror, PSA noted that the CMWPI is a variant of the General Wholesale Price Index that measures the changes in the average wholesale prices of construction materials.

It added that the CMWPI is used to compute the price escalation of construction materials for various government projects.

The 2012-based CMWPI covers 101 items in the market basket. The CMWPI market basket includes selected construction materials identified from the different lateral and vertical construction projects in 2012.

These prices were based on the accompanying bills of materials provided by the Department of Public Works and Highways, National Housing Authority and Subdivision and Housing Developers Association.