Collecting feathers in January

I have forgotten that long-sized white envelope. It was tucked between framed photos of my brother when he was last here on vacation. An old brown canister the purpose of which evaded me supported the frame and hid the envelope. Unless you were looking for it, you would not see it easily.

After a year or two, who remembers envelopes? With no address written on it, and no label to mark its importance, it is the kind of thing one throws away, or dumps with other unnecessary objects from a wide shelf.

But it is January. And yesterday, Tuesday, as I cleaned the medallions and dusted off the novenas gathered through years of devotion by my parents, I saw the envelope. I recognized what it was not, a bearer of letters. It was an envelope of feathers.

The only guide to the contents of that envelope was the essay I wrote about feathers that floated into my apartment. Technically, I did not see them float; I saw them on the floor already. But I presumed given their lightness, they must have floated in. But where I saw them, near the door to the kitchen, made their presence improbable: that door was always shut closed.

It was the first week of December of 2021. The height of lockdown. The essay gained quite a traction; the social condition was the incubation for emotional/spiritual responses. When the feedback came, they ranged from the amusing and witty to the ponderous and sacrilegious, this given how I raised the possibility that they could be notes from Angels. It was December and, because of the pandemic, we were on the verge of losing another Christmas.

It has been three years from those dark, sad, hopeless years. Presently, I find it hard to breathe when I am forced by anxiety or fear to wear a mask in a crowded public. No practice, as we would say. I did not lose the envelope in those three years. The feathers were still there. Of different colors and sizes. One was more than two inches in length. Was there a bird bigger than the ordinary maya that flew around the area? This was possible: with people mostly inside their homes, the skies were freer. The flights of planes had stopped and only those with natural wings did not care about affliction.

I still remember what one reader sent to me after reading my annotations: “feathers of some unimaginable bird/that loves us,/that is asleep now, and silent.” This was Mary Oliver’s.

“It wasn’t a bird,” was the glaring certainty in my sister Ebit’s message. I admired her candor, because the next moment she was telling me of angels. Why Angels? And why not Angels.

If those feathers happened before the lockdown, before we experienced how cities began to assume easily there were gates around them and long before we saw how lands could have boundaries, would I write about feathers straying into my home? Would I be bothered by what I called apparition? And more than the silliness that this enterprise about finding feathers and locating meanings in those discoveries could engender, would feathers fall from unseen heaven just to teach me hope?

I had to search the Internet not for reference but to recover some groundings and this was what I saw, the closing paragraph to my December 2021 Annotations: “or these feathers could be a boon to give us humans when sadness and isolation that are seemingly wider and more pervasive than the sky above and greatly more earthshaking than the quakes yet to be born from the ground have become too much for us. The world need not be rational, rationality being overrated. It could be like love, tender but unrated, buried at times somewhere and floating up, a feather without the motion of flying but nevertheless able to carry one’s heart up to a place where happiness and consolation—ephemeral, imperfect—promise a break, a tentative respite, from this deep valley of tears.”

Looking at the feathers, I began to think if there were meanings in them. Divorced now from the relationships threatened by the virus and death, I asked if there was sense in treating these feathers as artifacts of despair. Which is really the obverse of hope. Was I overthinking the quotidian, the ordinary?

When people were dying around you and when kin would not even inform you of a loved one’s passing, even a feather assumed magnanimity. It spoke to you. It assured you.

A bird being the most plausible source of the feather did not solve the transcendence present in a feather. Then a supernatural explanation became the most natural way to understand the mystery of an object. If death had lost its naturalness and had become a death sentence for a humanity that had made, it appeared then, all the wrong moves, anything, anything at all, could explain why the world was stopping big movements, and offering the true wisdom of that age: stay at home; refrain from breathing; be afraid.

There was only one sign of new life. And these were the feathers that appeared from nowhere. Thus began my collection. And three years later, I was looking at them, still searching for their meaning. A tender doubt had crept in this time as I appraised them, but guilt made me recover my faith in those objects quickly, after all, when joys were suspended and fear was a surplus, these light, mindless, vague parts of flight taught me not about death but life in the lightness of its existence.

