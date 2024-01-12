Closer to nature with TARALETS PINAS

FRANCENE Callueng reports that Expressway customers expressed unending joy over the waiving of toll on December 24 and 31 at SMC Infrastructure’s SLEX (South Luzon Expressway), STAR (Southern Tagalog Arterial Road), NAIA Expressway and TPLEX (Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway).

Unearned revenues in the millions were gifts “from the heart” in the spirit of the holidays by way of SMC’s appreciation for motorists’ continued patronage.

“This annual tradition is our way of showing the Christmas spirit, a true gift from the heart, to travellers hurrying home to their loved ones. Through this, we hope to help spread the Filipino Christmas spirit, and also wish our countrymen well at the start of the New Year,” the company said in a statement.

Very commendable, indeed.

TARALETS PINAS

IN a move to bring its customers closer to nature, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) announced the company’s TARALETS PINAS campaign, a nationwide initiative celebrating the Filipino spirit of adventure and making every journey better with Mitsubishi vehicles. Here’s Nelda Castro to expound more on the nature-driven project:

“The campaign is a celebration of MMPC’s 60th anniversary and its unwavering commitment to making life better for Filipinos by supporting and cultivating their passion for travel and exploration.

“TARALETS PINAS aims to inspire Filipinos to rediscover the hidden gems and immerse in the rich culture of the country while driving their Mitsubishi vehicles. Through the campaign, MMPC aims to provide Filipinos with the perfect vehicles and experiences to explore, discover and create lasting memories.

“MMPC has a long and proud history of supporting Filipino journeys. The company’s reliable and durable vehicles have been a trusted companion for Filipinos on countless road trips and adventures across the country.

“The campaign seamlessly aligns with MMPC’s tagline, ‘Life Made Better.’

Hidden beauty

“BY offering Filipinos dependable and comfortable Mitsubishi vehicles packed with functional and safety features, MMPC empowers them to take on new adventures, rediscover nature’s hidden beauty and experience the full joy of life on the road.

“With TARALETS PINAS campaign, MMPC expresses that it goes beyond simply selling cars. It’s about creating a community of Mitsubishi owners who share a passion for exploration, discovery, and making the most of life’s journeys. By featuring different provinces and its culture and engaging online activities, MMPC wants to cultivate a vibrant community where Filipinos can connect, share their experiences and get the most out of their Mitsubishi vehicles.

“The TARALETS PINAS campaign will, in the coming weeks, go to Bacolod, Guimaras, Iloilo, Pampanga, South Cotabato, Davao, Cebu, Kalinga, Baguio, Bontoc and Siquijor. Each episode will showcase the rich and colorful heritage and culture of each province.

“MMPC President & CEO Takeshi Hara said, ‘We encourage Filipinos to pack their bags, fuel up their Mitsubishi vehicles and embark on their own TARALETS PINAS adventure. We can’t wait to see the amazing places you’ll visit and the incredible experiences you’ll create with Mitsubishi Motors.’

“For more information on TARALETS, visit https://taraletspinas.com/.”

PEE STOP I finally got my RFID for SLEX, thanks to Leny Giron of San Miguel Infrastructure, with Danny Santos himself taking pains in installing it at home. My gratitude, too, to SMC’s Jon Hernandez & Jayson Brizuela, who joined hands in making it happen. Cheers!… I wish NLEX has a home service, too? Any luck, Junjie (Quimbo)?