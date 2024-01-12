Canada eyes Philippine critical minerals sector amid global ‘green’ energy push

CANADA is interested in helping the Philippines build its capacity to extract critical minerals “responsibly, ethically and sustainably” to help the global economy transition to clean energy, Canadian Ambassador to Manila David Hartman said.

This developed as Canada’s minister for international development, Ahmed Hussen, visited the Philippines Thursday and announced Canada’s aid worth C$15 million (P626 million) to help the Philippines adapt to climate change and for local officials to implement the Universal Health Care program.

Help PHL extract critical minerals

The Philippines is the fifth most mineralized country in the world with untapped reserves of copper, gold, nickel, zinc and silver worth $1 trillion.

One of those “critical minerals,” such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, graphite, copper and aluminum are essential components to build battery storage for solar power as well as for wind turbines and other electricity networks to electric vehicles.

“We cannot have clean energy without these critical minerals. The candid reality is [that] the global community needs the Philippines.

“What Canada wants to do is to be able to help the Philippines extract its critical mineral resources responsibly, ethically, and environmentally sustainable in sound way,” Hartman told reporters.

The Canadian diplomat revealed that Canadian companies have the expertise and the technology to harness these kinds of critical mineral resources, being the largest foreign investor in the mining sector in the world.

“We are sordidly conscious of the fact that the extraction of minerals here in the country has a storied past… A lot of sensitivities among the indigenous communities and other populations and so I think we can provide the capacity building to the government of the Philippines with the support of the people of the Philippines to help create the social license for the Philippines to be able to capitalize on the mineral wealth that exists in this country,” Hartman said.

He said they pitched this during the meeting of Minister Hussen with Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga.

Canada ODA in PHL for reforestation

Canada’s emphasis on responsible mining forms part of its overall Indo-Pacific engagement, including the Philippines.

This is the reason Canada has committed to grant C$8 million (P334 million) over the next five years to the Forest Foundation Philippines to finance nature-based solutions that would build resilience among vulnerable communities from climate change.

Among the projects Canada has in mind are reforestation, coastal wetlands restoration and watershed restoration.

These initiatives aim to target six regions across the country representing key biodiversity or protected areas.

Canada ODA in PHL for health services

Ottawa has also allocated C$7 million (P292 million) to the Philippines for a spread of six years to finance projects that would improve the capacity of local governments in helping Filipinos access the universal health care program.

The Canadian grant for health services target vulnerable population, such as women and girls, and indigenous people, in four geographically isolated and disaster-prone provinces.

MOU on Canadian ODA to PHL

Minister Hussen also met with his counterpart, National Economic and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

During his meeting with Balisacan and Yulo-Loyzaga, they discussed how Canada could work with the Philippines on issues such as fisheries management, biodiversity, sustainable infrastructure, food security, agricultural modernization, energy transition, energy supply and climate finance.

“Canadian overseas development assistance is meant to be deployed in the Philippines in a manner that compliments, supplements, and supports Philippine national priorities,” Minister Hussen said.

He said the Philippines and Canada are negotiating for a memorandum of understanding so that Canada’s ODA will be “aligned deliberately” with the priorities of the Philippine government and the private sector in the Philippines.

Hussen’s visit marks the first high-level visit of Canadian officials to the country as Manila and Ottawa will mark the 75th year of diplomatic relations by December this year.