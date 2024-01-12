BSP data: M3 slows in Nov. 2023 by 7% to P16.8 trillion

Domestic liquidity in the country slowed to 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in November 2023, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on preliminary data, the M3 or domestic liquidity, reached P16.8 trillion. The growth in November 2023 was slower than the 8.1 percent posted in the previous month.

“On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, M3 decreased by about 0.3 percent,” BSP said.

Data showed that domestic claims slowed to 9.6 percent YoY in November 2023 from 10.2 percent in the previous month.

However, the claims on the private sector grew 8.2 percent in November 2023, faster than the 7.6 percent in October.

“[This was due to] the sustained expansion in bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households,” BSP said.

The data also showed that net claims on the central government rose 17.2 percent in November 2023.

However, this was slower than the 19.1 percent in October “due mainly to the decrease in deposits by the National Government with the BSP.”

The data also showed net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms increased by 3.2 percent YoY in November from 2.1 percent in October.

The BSP’s NFA grew by 5.1 percent in November after expanding by 4.7 percent in the previous month. Meanwhile, the NFA of banks contracted on account of higher bills payable.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





