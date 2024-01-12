All-new Hyundai Santa Fe set to debut this year

SINCE Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) took the helm as the official distributor in the country, exciting models, including all-electric vehicles, have entered the local market.

However, it did not end there. Last December, the Korean automaker made a surprise preview of their upcoming fifth-generation Santa Fe. According to HMP, the all-new model is set to debut locally in the first quarter of 2024. Several specifications, including pricing, are still under wraps.

The fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe in new Ocado Green color

So far, two units sporting fresh color shades have been presented to the media during the preview – in Ocado Green and Terracotta Orange. At a glance, the most notable was the new radical, boxy, and retro-style exterior design. Another notable element is the “H-shaped” design everywhere, like the headlamps, taillights, and front bumper. The front grill has a light bar in the center, crossing the entire width.

All dark panels, including the claddings, have the same glossy finish. It complements the angular wheel arcs. It also matches the new 21-inch dark polished multi-spoke alloy wheels. Interestingly, Hyundai integrated C-pillar grab handles on both sides to the design for easy access to the roof with railings. As for the rear end, the tail lamps were relocated beneath the tailgate, on top of the rear bumper. The SUV also sports angular wheel arches on the fenders.

The futuristic and techy dashboard featuring the panoramic digital display

Inside, everything is also a complete departure from the predecessor. Hyundai claims that the overall cabin room increased. Further, the cargo bay size improved to 725 liters of capacity. That explains the bigger tailgate and the relocation of the taillights to create a large opening and accommodate sizeable cargo.

The dashboard screams futuristic and techy. The panoramic curved display combines the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Another change is the shift lever in the steering column, allowing two wireless charging pads in the center console—plenty of storage panels and multi-USB charging ports, including those behind the front seats. The seat design is also new, including the tone according to the exterior color. There is even a built-in window sunshade.

Powertrain-wise, it looks like Hyundai has ditched the 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine. The presented unit was fitted with a 2.5-liter Smartstream T-GDi (turbocharged) gasoline engine generating 277 hp and 422 N-m of torque coupled with an eight-speed DCT. There is also a chance that the hybrid version with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine could make its way to the Philippine market following the upcoming official launch this year.

The new 2.5-liter Smartstream T-GDi (turbocharged) gasoline engine replaced the old turbodiesel engine

Brand installation

Meanwhile, HMPH recently unveiled a brand installation featuring the All-New Santa Fe at C1 Park Bonifacio High Street (BHS) Central in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) last December 30, 2023. It was part of the festivities under “NYE At The 5th,” the City Government of Taguig’s 2024 countdown celebration.

HMPH is looking to open 2024 with the fifth-generation Santa Fe. General Manager for Sales Victor Vela noted, “Visually, the differences from its predecessor are dramatic. But this iteration still maintains the practicality and performance [that] we have grown to love with the Santa Fe. We wish to keep some things private until its official launch. So, please wait for the final pricing and specs.”

Still, Hyundai treats its customers with a sneak peek to join in the anticipation. The display space in BGC lasted until Friday, January 12, 2024. The unit in Terracotta Orange, one of six colors that will be made available to the market, was presented. Even as a static display, visitors could see what they look forward to this new year using the hashtag #OpenForMoreIn2024. It takes inspiration from the rebirth of the All-New Santa Fe’s design identity, the starting point of which was the opening of its wide tailgate.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





