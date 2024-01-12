After 2nd Panay blackout, solons seek accountability

Solons demand citing substantial financial losses, members of the House of Representatives on Thursday demanded accountability from the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on the persistent power issues on Panay Island.

During the House Committee on Energy hearing, Iloilo Rep. Lorenz Defensor expressed his frustration, labeling the recent blackout in Panay Island in the first week of 2024 as the second “major blackout” in their region.

He cited the substantial financial losses, the “significant risk” to the healthcare system, and other adverse effects caused by the power outage.

“We are fed up with the finger-pointing of our energy stakeholders. I can’t believe that for almost a year, no resolution has come from the government agencies that are supposed to oversee the energy industry,” he said.

This January incident marked the second major power interruption since April 2023.

Defensor also pressed for updates on the independent investigation by ERC, DOE, and Philippine Electricity Market Corporation (PEMC) regarding the April incident.

“Have you issued a notice of violation? Have you imposed penalties?” he asked.

He insisted that the final committee report should hold someone accountable and impose penalties for the repeated occurrences in the province.

At the hearing, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) President Anthony Almeda said the NGCP adhered to rules and utilized available resources during the blackout period.

Almeda called for the inclusion of generation planning and resource assessment in shaping the country’s energy development roadmap.

While expressing support for the government’s green energy initiative, he urged exploration of green baseload technologies such as Baseload Nuclear.

Almeda underscored NGCP’s adherence to the data and protocols explicitly outlined in the Philippine Grid Code, highlighting their commitment to handling the system in strict compliance with established rules and utilizing available resources.

He also acknowledged NGCP’s limitations, stating that the corporation cannot address these challenges in isolation.

He emphasized the necessity for collaboration with stakeholders and the entire government to ensure the stability of transmission services and support a reliable power supply for all Filipinos.

“We need generation plus transmission and distribution,” Almeda said.

Meanwhile, Clark Agustin, national system operations head of the NGCP, reiterated that the grid remained in a “normal” state before and when the unplanned outage of Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC) Unit 1 hit Panay Island and other parts of Western Visayas.

“We followed what the Philippine Grid Code required us to do, and then we assessed the system, and based on the assessment, it was normal,” he said.

For his part, Negros Occidental Rep. Francisco Benitez stressed the need for a swift and effective response from energy stakeholders.

“It is dismaying to have had a second incident so quickly after the previous one,” Benitez said.

Benitez drew attention to the disparity between the pace of legislative processes and the urgent actions required from energy stakeholders.

The slow wheels of legislation seem to move faster than the responses of those responsible for the region’s energy infrastructure.

For her part, Iloilo Rep. Julienne Baronda highlighted the severe impact of the blackout, not only on the well-being of the residents but also on the local economy.

She noted the economic losses estimated to be around P1 billion per day, resulting in a staggering P4 billion lost in the span of four days.

She urged the committee to explore possible fines or penalties to be imposed against those found negligent in their responsibilities.