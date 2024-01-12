50,000 devotees expected to flock Davao’s Sto. Nino shrine on Monday

DAVAO CITY—Some 50,000 Catholic devotees and faithful are expected to fill the uphill Holy Infant Jesus of Prague on Shrine Hills in Matina on Monday, January 15, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said, as it announced deployment of more personnel to secure the area and manage the traffic.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said the deployment would complement the police security by another 80 personnel from the DCPO.

“Our PNP personnel to be deployed are now ready. We have 80 personnel from the DCPO, not including the personnel from the police station whose area of responsibility covers the chapel. This also does not include the force multipliers and volunteers,” Tuazon said.

She said the shrine area would implement a one-entrance, one-exit policy, or those attending the feast would take Matina road to reach the chapel and exit through the Diversion Road.

“We are asking the cooperation of everyone, cooperation of those who will attend the activity to follow the do’s and don’ts to be enforced during the event to avoid problems, and ensure that everything goes smoothly,” she said.

Prohibited items would include sharp objects, non-transparent water bottle, backpacks, and the wearing of jackets.