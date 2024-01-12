2023 in review: Sowing the seeds for a more progressive Philippines

Looking back at 2023, we could say that the Senate and Congress as a whole had a very productive year in terms of fulfilling its mandate of crafting meaningful laws for the benefit of our people and the country. Congress had a strong working relationship with the executive branch. We were able to come up with a common legislative agenda that took into account the priorities of the Marcos administration and the advocacies of the different legislators.

At the top of the list is the 2024 General Appropriations Act, the P5.768 trillion spending measure that aligns with the targets of the administration under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and is consistent with its goal to secure a future proof and sustainable economy. As the chairman of the Senate’s committee on finance, we worked to refocus government spending from one that was predominantly for health to other sectors such as education and infrastructure. This does not mean that we are neglecting investments for our health system because the 2024 budget contains funding that will prepare the country for future challenges, as well as to provide our people with greater access to quality health care wherever they are situated.

In line with this, Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act was enacted in August of 2023 so that Filipinos would no longer have to travel long distances in order to get the specialized care that they require. Under the law of which I am an author, the Department of Health is designated to establish specialty centers in its hospitals in every region and in GOCC specialty hospitals, prioritizing cancer care, cardiovascular care, lung care, renal care and kidney transplant, brain and spine care, trauma care and burn care. The sad reality is that almost all the specialty centers are situated in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized centers and this has resulted in the situation where many ailing Filipinos opt to just skip seeking medical care even if it means finding a cure or getting a better quality of life.

To encourage the entry of more investments into the country, Congress also approved the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code of the Philippines. Now Republic Act 11966, the PPP Code addresses the needs and qualms of potential investors by providing a clear and standard legal framework and rules to guide them every step of the way. For investors, one of the most important factors in choosing where to place their funds is stability and predictability and this was a key consideration when we crafted the law as its principal author. With this new law, we hope to expedite the development of key infrastructure projects that will be of the highest standards for the benefit of our people and to further expand the growth of our economy.

We are also an author of Republic Act 11965 or the Caregivers’ Welfare Act, which will guarantee our hardworking caregivers benefits and rights similar to those provided to other employees and give them protection from abuse from their employers; Republic Act 11962 or the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act that will help improve the employability of Filipinos through upskilling and reskilling and open up more employment opportunities for them.

Republic Act 11958 or the Rationalization of the Disability Pension of Veterans, on the other hand, will increase the disability pension of military veterans and their dependents. We are a co-author and co-sponsor of this measure that is long overdue and is a fitting gesture of gratitude to our valiant soldiers who constantly put their lives on the line to protect our nation.

For our farmer-beneficiaries of the agrarian reform program, we co-authored Republic Act 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which as the title implies, will pave the way for the elimination of the debts they incurred from the farm land awarded to them, including interests, penalties and surcharges.

Another bill that has moved its way up the legislative mill and one that is of special importance to me is the proposed Tatak Pinoy Act. Both Houses of Congress have approved the measure and we expect this to be transmitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing soon. Tatak Pinoy is about enhancing the capabilities of our industries and our workforce to help them become globally competitive, generate higher paying jobs, and as an end result of all this, grow our economy and bring it to the ranks of the world’s most dynamic and strongest nations.

We keenly look forward to doing more in 2024 and rest assured, we will continue to come up with more initiatives that will support the development agenda of the administration and improve the standing of our nation and its people.

Senator Sonny Angara has been in public service for 19 years—9 years as Representative of the Lone District of Aurora, and 10 as Senator. He has authored, co-authored, and sponsored more than 330 laws. He is currently serving his second term in the Senate.