Widodo seeks PBBM support for purchase of anti-submarine aircraft from Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to support the possible procurement of Indonesian-made anti-submarine aircraft by the Philippine Navy.

He also asked Marcos to help resolve the issue on the special safeguard (SSG) duties imposed by the country on coffee imported from Indonesia.

The Indonesian leader made the appeals after his bilateral talk with Marcos in Malacañang on Wednesday as part of his three-day official visit in the country this week.

“I also seek your Excellency’s support related to the purchase of the anti-submarine warfare aircraft for the Philippine Navy from Indonesia,” Widodo said.

The country has received a similar proposal from India, which offered to supply choppers to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), as part of its ongoing efforts to boost national maritime security.

During their meeting, Marcos and Widodo also agreed to strengthen border cooperation and to accelerate the revisions in the 1975 Philippine-Indonesia border patrol and border crossing agreements.

They also discussed the settlement of the Philippines and Indonesia continental shelf boundaries.

Coffee SSG

Aside from security matters, Widodo also raised the issue of market access, particularly related to the SSG duties on Indonesian instant coffee.

“In the field of economy, in order to enhance trade we have agreed to continue to open market access and Indonesia seeks the Philippines’ support related to special safeguard measures on Indonesian coffee products,” Widodo said in his joint news briefing with Marcos.

The country has been implementing the SSG since 2018 to protect local coffee makers from the cheaper Indonesian coffee.

Last March, the government said the SSG will remain in effect since some Indonesian coffee is still below the so-called “trigger price” of P203.74 per kilogram.

Indonesia questioned before the World Trade Organization (WTO) the country’s “trigger price” for its instant coffee, which it maintained should only be P154.85 per kilogram.

As of press time, Malacañang has yet to announce the position of Marcos on the said requests from Widodo, whose second term in office is about to end later this year.

Widodo said he decided to visit the country to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Philippine-Indonesia diplomatic relations this year.

Widodo is the first state leader received by Marcos for 2024.

Image credits: Ezra Acayan/Pool Photo via AP





