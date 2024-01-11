WEF report: Climate, energy gap, inflation top PHL risks

EXTREME weather events and an economic downturn are among the top risks cited by Filipino experts, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2024 Global Risk Report.

Based on the 19th edition of the report, apart from these, other top risks in the Philippines are energy supply shortage, inflation and infectious diseases.

The top five short-term risks globally are misinformation and disinformation followed by extreme weather events; societal polarization; cyber insecurity; and interstate armed conflict.

“An unstable global order characterized by polarizing narratives and insecurity, the worsening impacts of extreme weather and economic uncertainty are causing accelerating risks—including misinformation and disinformation—to propagate,” said Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. “World leaders must come together to address short-term crises as well as lay the groundwork for a more resilient, sustainable, inclusive future.”

The report, produced in partnership with Zurich Insurance Group and Marsh McLennan, draws on the views of over 1,400 global risks experts, policy-makers and industry leaders surveyed in September 2023.

WEF said the results highlighted a predominantly negative outlook for the world in the short term that is expected to worsen over the long term. While 30 percent of global experts expect a higher chance of global catastrophes in the next two years, nearly two-thirds expect this in the next 10 years, the report stated.

Long-term risks, meanwhile, are extreme weather events; critical change to Earth systems; biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse; natural resource shortages; and misinformation and disinformation.

“The world is undergoing significant structural transformations with AI, climate change, geopolitical shifts and demographic transitions. Ninety-one percent of risk experts surveyed express pessimism over the 10-year horizon. Known risks are intensifying and new risks are emerging—but they also provide opportunities,” John Scott, Head of Sustainability Risk, Zurich Insurance Group, said.

“Collective and coordinated cross-border actions play their part, but localized strategies are critical for reducing the impact of global risks. The individual actions of citizens, countries and companies can move the needle on global risk reduction, contributing to a brighter, safer world,” he added.

The WEF said the findings argue that cooperation on urgent global issues could be in increasingly short supply, requiring new approaches to addressing risks.

It noted that two-thirds of global experts anticipate a multipolar or fragmented order to take shape over the next decade, in which middle and great powers contest and set—but also enforce—new rules and norms.

The report, WEF said, calls on leaders to rethink action to address global risks. The report recommended efforts to train global cooperation on building guardrails for the most disruptive emerging risks, such as agreements addressing the integration of AI in conflict decision-making.

The report also explored other types of action that need not be exclusively dependent on cross-border cooperation, such as shoring up individual and state resilience through digital literacy campaigns on misinformation and disinformation.

These efforts also include fostering greater research and development on climate modeling and technologies with the potential to speed up the energy transition, with both public and private sectors playing a role.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





