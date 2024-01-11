World Bank downgrades 2024, 2025 GDP outlook for PHL

THE Philippines is not expected to meet its growth targets any time soon as the World Bank downgraded its GDP outlook for the country for 2024 and 2025.

In its January 2024 Global Economic Prospects (GEP) report, the Washington-based lender said the Philippine economy is expected to post a growth of 5.6 percent in 2023 and 5.8 percent in 2024 and 2025.

The growth outlook for 2023 was downgraded by 0.4 percentage points, as earlier indicated by the World Bank in a previous report. GDP growth for 2024 and 2025 forecasts were downgraded by 0.1 percentage points, according to the latest GEP.

“The projection downgrades mean that EAP [East Asia and the Pacific] output is now expected to fall even further below its prepandemic trend over the forecast horizon,” the World Bank report stated.

“This reflects various headwinds facing private investment, including the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening, policy uncertainty—associated in some countries with government transitions—and rising indebtedness. Elevated public debt and reduced fiscal space are envisaged to constrain public investment growth,” the report also read.

Meanwhile, HSBC economist for Asean Aris Dacanay said the country’s GDP growth could average 5.3 percent this year and 5.8 percent next year. This will make the Philippines among the fastest-growing economies in the Asean, second only to Vietnam.

Dacanay said that while this growth estimate is below the government’s 6.5 to 7.5 percent target for this year and next year, this was still respectable and can be considered a feat, considering all the difficulties experienced by the country.

He said these difficulties include high inflation, tight monetary policy, low export earnings, and lacking Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), among others.

“We had the highest, the biggest inflation problem in Asean. We had the tightest monetary policy in Asean. And yet, we are at a soft landing. Because again, mainly because we had this very resilient Filipino people, you know, joining the labor force to find all the, to make ends meet basically. And that is boosting the economy,” Dacanay said.

Meanwhile, the GEP stated that growth in EAP is forecast to slow to 4.5 percent in 2024 and to 4.4 percent in 2025 due to the weakness of the Chinese economy. Excluding China, the EAP region could “strengthen modestly” at 4.7 percent in both 2024 and 2025.

This will be fueled by “solid domestic demand, particularly private consumption” which the World Bank considers as the primary growth driver for the region. In the Philippines, consumption accounts for 70 percent of the country’s GDP.

“Modest inflation, and in many cases robust labor markets supported by buoyant services activity, are anticipated to sustain household spending. In some economies, increased government spending, including on social protection and public sector wages, will also support demand,” the report stated.

Downside risks

However, the World Bank said there are downside risks to its forecast for the region. These are trained on the weaker–than-expected growth in China and heightened geopolitical tensions.

The World Bank said there is also a chance that the conflict in the Middle East could escalate which could lead to greater uncertainty and disruptions in energy supply. The Washington-based lender also said other downside risks include prolonged global trade weakness, tighter-than-expected financial conditions, and climate change-related extreme weather events.

“Elevated uncertainty or persistent trade weakness could lead to sustained sluggishness in investment growth and harm potential output growth in the region, which is already expected to soften. In contrast, stronger-than-expected growth in the United States presents an upside risk to the forecast,” the GEP stated.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





