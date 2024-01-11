Sharing energy concerns, Manila, Jakarta ink deal

THE Philippines and Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further strengthen their relations on energy.

“The signing of the MOU reinforces and updates the long-term energy cooperation between the two countries. On the part of the Philippines, it is an offshoot of our President’s efforts to achieve higher energy security through energy diplomacy,” Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla said on Wednesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witnessed on Wednesday the signing of the MOU on cooperation in the field of energy between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia and the Philippine Department of Energy, respectively, in Malacañang Palace.

Both parties agreed to facilitate cooperation between their respective business sectors, particularly during periods of critical supply constraints on energy commodities such as coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The MOU, added the DOE, also offers potential benefits across economic, environmental and geopolitical dimensions through collaboration on energy transition, renewable energy, demand-side management, electric vehicles, and alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, and biofuels.

Lotilla pointed out that Indonesia and the Philippines share common energy concerns and can benefit from heightened levels of cooperation. Indonesia and the Philippines are second and third globally in terms of installed geothermal generation plants.

Both are also currently highly dependent on coal-fired power plants and are seeking an orderly transition to cleaner technologies without imposing heavy additional burdens to their respective populations.

Transitioning to clean energy to achieve the country’s energy security goals would require a transition fuel capable of providing baseload generation that fills in the gap when existing coal-fired power plants start to retire.

Natural gas, including LNG, is a suitable transition fuel where the private sector investments in this technology will be facilitated to address the variability of renewable energy capacity additions and ensure the reliability and security of the power system. The two countries are major sources of minerals needed for the energy transition and have vast potential for solar, wind and ocean energy production.

Lotilla also noted that the Philippines has been a dependable market for Indonesian coal, accounting for nearly 98-percent share of total Philippine coal imports in 2022, consistently increasing from 88 percent in 2017.

But following the failure of Indonesian coal mines to provide adequate supply to their domestic power plants and markets, the Indonesian government issued a coal export ban in January 2022. This forced countries like the Philippines to scramble for alternative sources of coal and caused coal prices to spike. The Philippines imported more than 80 percent of its coal requirements in 2023 and even more than 90 percent in previous years.

Since then, the Philippines exerted diplomatic efforts to ensure a steady flow of coal supply from Indonesia. The latest among them were the bilateral meetings between Lotilla and Indonesian Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif during the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministers’ Meeting held in Tokyo in March 2023 and the 41st ASEAN Energy Ministers Meeting (AMEM41) in August 2023 held in Bali, Indonesia.

During these engagements, Arifin reiterated his assurances to Lotilla of the continued and uninterrupted coal supply from Indonesia.