Rep. Duterte fumes over new Charter-change drive, ₱2-B district budget cut

DAVAO CITY—The lawmaker-son of former president Rodrigo R. Duterte dissuaded city residents here from signing any papers that would support fresh moves to amend the Constitution.

“I am against this people’s initiative (PI) as this is not the people’s voice but the voice of a few who wanted to perpetuate themselves in power,” Duterte’s eldest son Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte said in a statement on Wednesday.

He also revealed that PBA Partylist Rep. Margarita “Migs” Nograles is reportedly “spearheading the Charter-change movement in Davao City.”

The Charter-change drive has generated varied reactions—from the television advertisements this week to reports about relief goods being used to persuade residents in the barangays—to sign papers purporting their support to Charter change.

“To all Dabawenyos, do not sell your soul for a mere P100 or P10,000 in exchange for your signature. If you want to follow the minions of the person dreaming to be great in Congress to perdition that is your choice,” he said.

The younger Duterte also expressed his dismay over the slashed allocation for his legislative district.

“I also would like to inform all Dabawenyos, most especially in my district, that the House leadership has taken out P2 billion from your NEP (National Expenditure Program) budget for the district and left only a measly P500 million for Dabawenyos this year,” he added.

Addressing “all congressmen ganging up on us,” he said he would not yield to pressures “because I will not starve to death if you take my budget away.”

“Ang kawawa is yung mga Dabawenyos na bumoto kay PBBM (Pity on those who voted President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.),” he added.

Duterte said, “I also heard from reliable sources that even the senators are explicitly requested to refrain from putting projects in my district.”

“Hindi ako luluhod sa inyo para mabigyan ng proyekto lalo na at may 30 percent pang kinukuha ang isang pekeng panginoon…Again, ang kawawa ay ang mahal kong mga Dabawenyo (I will not kneel before you just to be given projects that are automatically slashed by 30 percent to be given to the fake Lord. Again, those who stand to suffer are the Davaoeños),” he said.

“I have kept my silence all through these months since I do not want my constituents to suffer from the dirty politics in the House of Representatives,” he said.