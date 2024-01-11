Phoenix disconnects Meralco, clinches QF twice-to-beat reward

THE magical run of Phoenix Super LPG orchestrated by coach Jamike Jarin was not done yet in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup.

Jason Perkins had a great first half showing, scoring 16 of his 22 points in that first two quarters in addition to eight rebounds as the Fuel Masters beat Meralco, 93-83, to clinch a twice-to-beat quarterfinal bonus at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Johnathan Williams III scattered 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds plus five assists to give Phoenix an 8-2 win-loss record, which left them with TNT Tropang Giga as their last assignment in the elimination round on Sunday.

RJ Jazul warded off a blazing Meralco comeback in the last minute of fourth quarter, turning an 88-83 cushion to 91-83 in the last 50 seconds, before Perkins scored a putback with 25 seconds to go as Phoenix wrested the game.

“We wanted RJ Jazul to make the right decision in this situation. He’s been in a thousand situations like this already, so we wanted the ball on his hands,” Jarin said. “This is a big win for us but we don’t know yet who’s to play in the playoffs. We will prepare for TNT first.”

Jazul, who chalked up for 13 points, thanked import Williams for sending Phoenix to the playoff round with a twice-to-beat reward.

“We are so lucky having an import like Johnathan. He has a great attitude, he’s a great passer, scorer and play defense too,” Jazul said.

Tyler Tio posted 15 points also for the Fuel Masters, who established a 31-16 lead late in the first quarter.

Meralco seized the advantage 55-54 early in the third period but Phoenix banked on Williams and Jazul to seize the edge entering the payoff period, 78-66.

The Bolts dropped 7-3 record despite import Shonn Miller’s 19 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, NLEX beat Converge, 107-103, to stay in contention for the quarterfinals spot.

Debuting import Deandre Williams-Baldwin poured in 22 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists while Robert Bolick scored 15 points and dished out 11 assists for the Road Warriors.

NLEX improved to 4-6 record while Converge fell to 1-9 slate.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





