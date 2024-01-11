PHL, Indon deal on RE to bank on private sector

THE private sector will be playing a bigger role in addressing energy supply issues under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which aims to promote renewable energy between the Philippines and Indonesia.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Joko Widodo witnessed the presentation of the MOU after their bilateral meeting in Malacañang last Wednesday.

Marcos lauded the signing of the new accord, which he attributed to the country’s stronger diplomatic ties with Indonesia through their Joint Plan of Action (JPA), which was finalized in September 2022.

“Through this MOU, our countries create a new synergy as we cooperate to achieve energy security,” he said.

Under the agreement, the Department of Energy (DOE) noted business sectors of both countries will cooperate “during periods of critical supply constraints on energy commodities such as coal and liquefied natural gas [LNG].”

This was in contrast to previous energy-related agreements between the two countries, which usually involved state-owned companies.

The MOU will also facilitate collaboration on energy transition, renewable energy, demand-side management, electric vehicles, and alternative fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, and biofuels.

Indonesia signed the MOU after implementing a coal export ban in 2022 since its local mines were unable to provide sufficient coal to its domestic power plants.

Other agreements

MARCOS said the country’s MOU with Indonesia on science and technology is also nearing completion.

He urged the concerned Philippine and Indonesian government agencies to also fast-track similar agreements, which will “unlock the economic potential” of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“So, today, we also recognized Indonesia’s contribution to peace and development in the Southern Philippines,” the President said.

“As Mindanao continues to reap the dividends of peace and democracy, we hope that Indonesia will continue to extend its helping hand to building the institutions of local governance, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region,” he added.

During their bilateral meeting, Marcos and Widodo also talked about regional events such as developments in the South China Sea (SCS) and Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) cooperation initiatives.

Both leaders agreed on the Asean unity and centrality and upholding the principles of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nation Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) in resolving maritime territory disputes.

Widodo’s successor

Also on Wednesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is hopeful the country will keep the momentum of its growing ties with Indonesia under the leadership of President Widodo’s successor.

In his toast remark at the luncheon he hosted for Widodo, the chief executive said he is open to working with whoever will win in the February 2024 presidential polls in Indonesia.

“I assure you, sir, that the Philippines will remain committed to working closely and actively with Indonesia as we nurture our bonds of kinship and elevate our relations to new heights,” Marcos said.

This was echoed by Widodo, who is also optimistic that Indonesia and the Philippines can maintain regional peace, stability, and prosperity through Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) unity and centrality.

Marcos said he is thankful to Widodo, for hosting him during his state visit to Indonesia in September 2022.

“Today, allow me to reciprocate your excellency’s generosity as the First Lady and I offer you the best of Philippine culture through today’s luncheon here in the President’s official home, Malacañan Palace,” the President said.

During Widodo’s term, Marcos said the country and Indonesia enjoyed “extensive engagement.”

Widodo first served as Indonesia’s president from 2014 to 2019, before he won reelection. His second five-year term will end this year.

The frontrunner in Indonesia’s next presidential polls is Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces commander, who is running with Widodo’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice president.

The other two presidential contenders are Anies Baswedan, former Jakarta governor, and Ganjar Pranowo, the candidate of Indonesia’s ruling party, PDI-P.

Image credits: Ezra Acayan/Pool Photo via AP





