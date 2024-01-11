PHL frozen pork inventory falls by almost 28%

The Philippines’s inventory of frozen pork as of January 1 shrank as imports plunged, according to data from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

Figures from the attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA) indicated that the inventory of frozen pork in local cold storage facilities fell by nearly 28 percent to 69,192.74 metric tons (MT).

Imported frozen pork, which constituted the bulk of the inventory during the period, declined by 27 percent to 67,795.13 MT. Last year, frozen pork in imports in local cold storage facilities reached 93,352.41 MT.

Local pork accounted for only 1,397.61 MT of the total inventory as of January 1. In 2023, the figure was nearly double at 2,717.05 MT.

Cold storage facilities in Region 3 had the highest volume at 19,580.98 MT, followed by Region 4-A and the National Capital Region (NCR), which accounted for 18,211.79 MT and 16,583.89 MT, respectively.

In contrast, the inventory of dressed chicken as of January 1 was higher by 13 percent to 52746.29 MT, according to data from the NMIS.

Imports again accounted for the bulk of the inventory at 34,145.36 MT. However, the figure was slightly lower than the 35,654.63 MT recorded on January 2, 2023.

Local poultry in cold storage facilities reached 18,330.93 MT as of January 1, 72 percent higher than the 10,635.63 MT recorded a year ago.

Cold storage facilities in Region 3 had the highest volume of dressed chicken at 16,624.83 MT. It was followed by Region 4-A (13,031.15 MT) and NCR (10,569.31 MT).

The Philippines imports meat products, particularly pork, to beef up domestic supply. The government had even lowered tariffs for pork products to keep prices in check.

Based on data from the Bureau of Animal Industry, the country’s meat imports reached 1.115 billion kilograms or 111.55 million metric tons (MMT) before the holiday season started in 2023. This was lower than the 1.252 billion kilos or 1.25 MMT shipments that arrived in the same period of 2022.

Imports in November 2023 stood at 96.315 million kilos, a 22.3-percent decline from the 123.95 million kilos shipped to Manila in November 2022.

Last December, Malacañang issued Executive Order (EO) 50 which maintained the low tariffs on certain agricultural products, including pork.

The government cited the continuing prevalence of African swine fever (ASF) as rationale for maintaining the current tariffs on imported pork products.

Under EO 50, the tariff rates on the following commodities will remain until end-2024: 15 percent and 25 percent for in-quota and out-quota pork imports, respectively; 5 percent and 15 percent for in-quota and out-quota corn imports; and a 35-percent uniform rate for rice imports.

ASF, which is fatal to hogs, struck the Philippines in 2019 and continues to threaten local pork production. Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, ASF was one of the major reasons behind the failure of government to hit its farm growth target in 2019.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





