PHL eyes 10% export growth in 2024, but PEDP warrants 40%

THE Philippines is aiming to grow its exports by at least 10 percent in 2024, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Based on market projections, without any…business as usual, [growth is] about 10 percent. So definitely, we’ll try to achieve more than 10 percent for export growth,” DTI-Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte told reporters recently.

However, to be able to adhere to the targets set in the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2023-2028, Sykimte said the country’s exports need to grow by about 40 percent from 2023.

“But to be able to catch up with our PEDP target of around $140 billion, 40 percent growth [is needed],” the head of DTI’s export marketing arm explained.

This 10-percent export growth target set by the Trade department is higher than the 5 percent to 6 percent export growth projection of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport), the umbrella organization of Philippine exporters.

While she recognized the difficulty in attaining the country’s export growth goal for this year, Sykimte said the country is banking on attracting investments “to build our domestic capacities.”

For his part, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in the same briefing that part of DTI’s strategy of increasing exports is “really to bring export-oriented foreign manufacturers to locate in the Philippines.”

“And for them to bring along their suppliers as well, so we will develop an ecosystem here for manufacturing, especially in the areas of technology like the areas of semiconductor and electronic products where we already have existing advantages,” the Trade chief said.

However, Sykimte noted that DTI is expecting a 4-percent decline for export of goods in 2023. She noted, however, that the agency is “much more optimistic” for export of services, as it posted an increase of about 20 percent in the first nine months of the year or from January to September, “mainly driven by travel services.” She added, partly in Filipino, that “its increase was three-fold for the first nine months and of course,” she cited the “our sustained growth in the IT-BPM sector.”

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that services exports in the country amounted to $34.73 billion in the January to September 2023 period, up 20.7 percent from the $28.78 billion recorded in the nine-month period in 2022.

For export of goods in the nine-month period in 2023, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that merchandise export earnings amounted to $54.54 billion.

PSA data showed, meanwhile, that the country’s export receipts from January to November 2023 amounted to $67.03 billion, down 8.4 percent from the $73.18 billion recorded in the 11-month period in 2022.

