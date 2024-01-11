PCG ships complete RORE ops in 3 WPS detachments

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced that two of its ships, the BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407), have successfully completed a rotation and resupply (RORE) mission for its personnel manning three detachments in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“The said PCG vessels safely arrived at the Port of Buliluyan in Bataraza, Palawan, after delivering essential supplies to Coast Guard personnel deployed at PCG units situated in the Kalayaan Island Group, specifically at Lawak Island, Panata Island, and Pag-asa Island,” it added.

These RORE operations took place from January 3 to 9, the PCG said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan said Coast Guard facilities in the said islands would undergo improvements this year.

He shared that the PCG will utilize its fiscal year 2024 additional budget for infrastructure development to boost response and monitoring capabilities in the WPS.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard District Palawan commander, Captain Dennis Labay, lauded the personnel for their dedication to duty by actively serving in far-flung Coast Guard units in the WPS, especially during the Holiday Season.

“While we fully understand that it is part of their job, we also want to lift their morale by allowing them to see their families after performing their duties for the nation. Then, they will prepare and be ready to be deployed again,” he added.

Members of the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group also supported the initiative.