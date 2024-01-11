Panay outages can happen again, DOE tells lawmakers

LAWMAKERS in both chambers on Wednesday grilled energy sector officials on the January 2 power outages that crippled Western Visayas, with wide-ranging options considered such as reviewing the franchise of the transmission network system operator, hiking penalties in case of negligence and damage to power users, and ensuring that vital interconnection projects are finally concluded on time.

This, as Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairman of the energy committee, was aghast at warnings by Energy Undersecretary Sharon Garin that the outages, which cost the region some P4 billion in damage—P1.5 billion for Iloilo City alone—“could happen again.”

Tulfo stressed the urgency of resolving the risks, noting that similar massive disruptions happened in April 2023, and yet the options tackled in the ensuing congressional hearings were not carried out.

The Senate hearing was triggered by a resolution filed by the panel’s vice chairman, Sen. Win Gatchalian, to investigate the power outage that crippled Western Visayas region, an economic powerhouse, on January 2 and lasted four days.

Gatchalian wants to review parts of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira) and other relevant laws, including the franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), to further prevent blackouts and ensure reliable and continuous electric power supply in the country.

Senators must assess whether it is necessary to remove the NGCP’s systems operation function and give it to another entity, Gatchalian said, as done in other countries. According to him, separating NGCP’s systems operation function would enable the agency to focus on its transmission network provider function.

“The national grid is the sole backbone for transmitting electricity across the country, and any failure to operate has wide-ranging effects on the economy, public safety, and national security,” he said.

During the hearing, Garin warned senators that the Panay outages “could happen again” if the interconnection projects that NGCP had

committed will again be delayed. Tulfo asked regulators if NGCP has been penalized already for such delays, and was told that 37 show-cause orders were issued by ERC for such delays.

Earlier, the Department of Energy (DOE) said the island-wide blackout was preventable since there was a 2-hour window when NGCP could have proactively called on Panay distribution utilities to reduce their load to prevent a subsystem-wide collapse.

The DOE suggested that the congressional inquiry consider vesting the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) with the authority to impose a P2-million administrative fine on the transmission concessionaire per day of regulatory rules violation or 1 percent of the cost of delayed projects based on the ERC-approved project cost, and the need to review NGCP’s special tax privilege of paying only a 3-percent franchise tax in lieu of other national and local taxes.

The NGCP has been blamed for the power interruptions that affected Aklan, Antique, Capiz and Iloilo, including Boracay Island and the province of Guimaras. However, NGCP insists the “unscheduled maintenance shutdowns” by generating companies were to blame for the fiasco.

Tulfo lamented that the blackout on Panay Island has been a recurring problem committed by the same people in the energy sector. “Instead of resorting to finger-pointing, just explain… what could have been done better? What changes should we make to prevent this from happening again? Our people deserve nothing else, ” the senator said.

NGCP president Anthony Almeda and Clark Agustin, assistant vice president and head of the National System Operations, explained their side on the incident.

Sen. Francis Tolentino said NGCP’s failure to immediately acknowledge its shortcomings in the three-day power blackout in Panay Island should pave the way for Congress to review the legislative franchise granted by the government to the power consortium under Republic Act (RA) No. 9511. “If we look at Section 3 (of RA 9511), maybe they forget what is written, are the words industry standards, not just technical standards, but transparency and accountability are also included,” Tolentino said.

Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros urged NGCP officials to address claims of their “action or inaction” during the brownouts’ critical hours, and their reported failure to provide real-time system profile updates despite having access to the supervisory control and data acquisition (Scada) system. “If our probe confirms the negligence or incompetence of NGCP in its obligation as system operator of our nation’s power grid, it is time for the Senate to review the NGCP’s legislative franchise,” Hontiveros said.

Besides Garin, Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevarra and Assistant DOE Secretary Mario Marasigan also gave senators some insights on the problem. to implement a comprehensive plan of action and a more sustainable solution to the energy supply in the region.

For his part, Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero wants to review the Philippine Grid Code to prevent similar incidents in the future. In the current situation, power plants can make an unscheduled shutdown if it affects only frequency but it is silent about unbalance and voltage. “These things need to be clarified so that protocols can be established to avoid similar incidents from occurring in the future,” Escudero said.

NGCP: We followed protocols

At the hearing, NGCP said it should not be held liable for not imposing manual load dropping (MLD) prior to the multiple power plant shutdown incidents in Panay.

NGCP said it simply followed protocols set by ERC in responding to shutdowns that led to the Panay subgrid blackout last January 2.

Citing its own records and system data, NGCP saw no abnormality in system voltage from the time between the shutdown of PEDC (Panay Energy Development Corp.) 1 at 12:06PM and the subsequent shutdown of PCPC (Palm Concepcion Power Corp.) at 2:19PM.

NGCP also cited the Philippine Grid Code (PGC), section 6.2.3.4: In instances where there is an unplanned outage of a plant but the system remains stable, manual corrective intervention should not be imposed to anticipate the occurrence of a second event. According to NGCP, this only means that the rules prohibit disengaging loads manually, or disconnecting thousands of households from their supply of power, as recommended by the Department of Energy and the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), in anticipation of a subsequent grid event.

“There was no system indication justifying a manual load drop or disconnecting end-users—households, business, industries—from the system to regulate voltage during the two-hour period. Had we disengaged loads without any trigger from the system, we may have also been questioned for doing so, as this clearly violates the PGC. Our actions at the time of the incident were undertaken within protocols and in compliance with established rules,” said NGCP.

While NGCP said it was ready to transmit power as early as January 2, it took PCPC 59 hours to synchronize back to the grid at 1:33AM of January 5. PCPC declared stable operations shortly before 1:00PM the same day, or almost three days after it shut down. Once PCPC operations stabilized, the supply of power to Panay consumers also stabilized. No power supply incidents in Panay have been reported since.

‘Nationalize power’

At the House of Representatives, Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro suggested that the power sector be nationalized so that service, not profit, is the primary motive of entities such as the NGCP, generation companies, and distribution utilities like MORE Electric and Power Corp., owned by the Razon group.

According to Castro, when a blackout occurs, accountability becomes blurred, while the three interconnected components of the electricity sector could collaborate to prevent or mitigate such incidents.

She said the failure of generation companies was the root of the problem, pointing to issues with Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) Unit 1, which experienced a sudden shutdown due to boiler feed problems.

Castro also called attention to the NGCP, and questioned the adequacy of reserve capacity in the Visayas, especially in the Panay subgrid, and inquired about NGCP’s efforts to contract new generation capacity. She raised concerns about why smaller electric cooperatives could secure new capacity contracts while NGCP struggled to do the same.

On distribution, Castro criticized MORE Electric for not implementing automatic load dropping (ALD) or manual load dropping (MLD) during the Panay blackout.

In light of the proposal for the Maharlika Investment Corporation to invest in the NGCP after the widespread power outages for days on Panay Island, Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel floated the idea of the national government taking over NGCP.

“Maharlika investing in NGCP, a private grid corporation owned by China and two Filipino billionaires, will only line the pockets of the rich and the powerful amidst its role in the Western Visayas blackouts. Why not directly use people’s funds to nationalize NGCP instead?” Manuel said.

Image credits: Senate PRIB





