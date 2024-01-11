P1.83B allotted for PHL tourism promotions in 2024

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is receiving 84-percent less funds this year for its branding and marketing campaign efforts, based on documents from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

As per the General Appropriations Act of 2024, the DOT’s branding campaign program was cut to P200 million from last year’s P1.27-billion allocation. By object of expenditure, the DOT has been allocated P327.92 million for advertising expenses from the agency’s total budget of P2.98 billion this year.

The lower branding campaign allocation this year could be due to the awarding of more than P700 million in promotions and marketing projects in 2023, despite the initial fiasco surrounding the launch of the DOT’s new “Love the Philippines,” which replaced the highly successful “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” slogan. (See, “DOT bids out P700-M projects under ‘Love the PHL’ campaign,” in the BusinessMirror, September 22, 2023.)

It does have access to a P4.6-billion Tourism Development Fund sourced from the accreditation, identification card, sticker and code fees, but release of these funds have to go though a more stringent process under the law.

More funds for TPB though

However, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the DOT’s marketing arm, has been allocated additional funds of P360 million for its marketing and promotions program this year. This is aside from the P1.27 billion in annual appropriations the government firm can tap from the Tourism Promotions Fund, 25 percent of which is sourced from 50 percent of national government’s share from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), and 25 percent from the national government’s share from airports and seaports.

This, plus the DOT’s budget brings the total promotions budget of the country to P1.83 billion ($33 million), significantly less than what other Southeast Asian nations spend to market their country to international travelers. Many of these countries spend at least $50 million a month on tourism promotions.

In a Viber message to the BusinessMirror, TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles confirmed that TPB didn’t ask for the additional budget, “but they [lawmakers] are very supportive of us and really want us to ramp up promotions.”

Traditionally, the TPB handles the marketing and promotions of the Philippines in traditional tourism markets (South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia, China, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia), while the DOT handles promotions in so-called “opportunity markets” or those which have been growing in arrivals between 10 and 40 percent. The latter include: the Mediterranean countries (Italy, Spain, Israel, Turkey); Western Europe (Austria, Norway, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland); Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam); the Middle East (Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia); as well as Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

‘Love’ activation at London’s busiest station

Nograles added the “Love the Philippines” advertising will remain under the DOT under its Branding and Marketing Communications unit. “We work with DOT foreign offices with our global placements from key and strategic markets that TPB handles,” she said. “Usually the placements we do are part of trade show enhancements or joint promotions initiative, like event dailies during ITB Berlin, destination billboards for World Travel Market in London, etc.,” she explained.

Meanwhile, on January 6, the DOT office in the UK held a “Love the Philippines” activation at the London Underground Waterloo Station, with digital screens showing award-winning Philippine destinations like Boracay and Intramuros, and featured a short program with a Filipino singer and performers of traditional Filipino dances. The Waterloo station is the largest and busiest station in Britain’s subway system.

Despite the lack of direct flights to the Philippines, the UK is one of the country’s top source markets for tourists with 154,698 arrivals recorded in 2023. Prior to the pandemic, there were 209,206 tourists from the UK. (See, “International tourists spent $8.69 billion in PHL in 2023–DOT,” in the BusinessMirror, January 3, 2024.)