Obiena starts warming up in indoor tilt

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA will open his indoor season campaign in a warm-up tournament next weekend before shifting his focus on the world indoor championships in Scotland in March.

Obiena and coach Vitaly Petrov momentarily left their base in Formia for Padua also in Italy to level up his training regimen.

“We just arrived here in Padua after a brief training in Formia,” Obiena told BusinessMirror on Thursday. “Training continues to go on and on.”

He didn’t say the name of the tournament he’ll be competing in on January 20 but suggested it will be a warmup for the World Indoor Athletics Championships from March 1 to 3 in Glasgow.

His personal adviser and confidante, Jim Lafferty, said the short indoor season is ideal for the Paris Olympics-bound pole vaulter.

“He’s not focused on indoor. It’s two competitions and back to outdoors for the Olympics,” Lafferty said. “We don’t care about indoors including the worlds, but yes, he will be there plus—one to two warmup indoor meets. The day after Glasgow, he is back to outdoors.”

With a hectic pre-Olympic program, Obiena couldn’t fly home to personally receive his Athlete of the Year trophy during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards on January 29 at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.