‘Not the best jobs, but more Pinoys working will boost economy’

THE Philippines may not have the “best jobs in the world,” but more household members working will boost incomes and grow its economy, according to an expert from HSBC.

In a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, HSBC economist for Asean Aris Dacanay said there are now 3 million more Filipinos working in households. This represents 10 percent of those now working and contributing to the economy.

Dacanay said this is the “labor boom” that the country is experiencing right now, thanks in part to the Philippines’s demographic dividend. The country, he said, has a young population with an average age of 25 years old and they are helping boost economic growth.

“Yes, the jobs that they’re getting are not the best jobs in the world. It’s mostly in the informal sector. It’s mostly in the digital space. But nonetheless, if you have three members of the households working instead of two or two instead of one, that’s an additional set of hands on deck to bring the economy upwards,” Dacanay said.

“This labor resilience, this labor boom that we’re having now will help the Philippine economy float spectacularly throughout the global headwinds that we have today,” he added.

Dacanay said the labor boom that the country is currently experiencing is “very impressive” and something that is only happening in the Philippines and not the other countries in the ASEAN.

However, the latest employment data showed labor force participation nationwide declined in November (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/10/jobs-data-better-but-labor-dropouts-rise/).

Dacanay said this could be explained by his observation that labor force participation tends to “dip” when students are not in school. This was observed during the Covid-19 lockdown measures which prompted study-at-home arrangements.

But this would usually change when schools reopen or when economic conditions improve, allowing households to make do with fewer members working and some members being left at home to take care of household needs.

“I do think that when economic conditions become better, the labor force participation value as an absolute value goes down because instead, two income earners will suffice as compared to three. In other words, you don’t need to augment (incomes),” Dacanay said.

Despite this, Dacanay said, there is a need to push for retooling and reskilling of the workforce to not only allow households to earn higher incomes but for them to sustain incomes.

Dacanay said artificial intelligence and other recent technological breakthroughs, including those that are coming, could threaten jobs of Filipinos. This means, reskilling and retooling will allow workers to retain their jobs or look for better and more stable ones in the future.

“Digitalization is like a knife. It can make you the most efficient chef in the kitchen or it can hurt you. So it is very important to be able to retool, reskill the Filipino nation to make sure that jobs aren’t replaced but complemented,” Dacanay said.



Poor quality jobs

Ibon Foundation Inc. agrees that informal jobs are keeping the economy afloat. It noted that the quality of work still remains poor with 70-80 percent of employed Filipinos in informal and low-paying work.

Some 21.3 million or over four out of 10 jobs or 43 percent in November were in visibly informal work – the euphemistically tagged self-employed at 14.2 million.

Those in family farms or businesses reached 5.1 million, of whom a huge four million a were actually unpaid. Ibon also said household help reached 2.1 million.

It also estimated that another 16-18 million are wage and salary to workers but in informal private establishments in likely irregular work arrangements.

“The millions of unemployed Filipinos and their families deserve a government that is candid about the actual extent of joblessness and the jobs crisis—this a necessary step to real and meaningful policy action,” Ibon said.

Meanwhile, Ibon said the lower unemployment rate, which is favorable, should not be taken at face value. Between November 2022 and November 2023, Ibon said the number of employed fell by 70,000 to 49.64 million.

This is despite the number of working age Filipinos or population 15 years old and above growing by 1.2 million to 78.1 million from 76.9 million.

With no additional work to be found, Ibon said the labor force shrank by 413,000 and those classified as not in the labor force bloated by 1.6 million.

“Even if the drop is considered statistically insignificant, employment has at the very least stagnated in the past year despite hyped economic growth. This may indicate the economy is already returning to jobless growth after post-pandemic reopening,” Ibon said.

Ibon also said another major concern is the big drop in manufacturing jobs which indicates a fundamental weakening of the economy’s capacity to create jobs.

The manufacturing sector lost a huge 1.4 million or almost a third of its workforce since last year, dropping from 4.3 million to just 2.9 million in November 2023.