Meralco Power Academy executive named as Outstanding Energy Auditor

For his contributions in promoting energy efficiency and conservation, Meralco Power Academy (MPA) Program Research and Development Director Engr. Eugenio F. Araullo (fourth from left) was recognized by the Department of Energy (DOE) as the sole recipient of the Energy Efficiency Excellence (EEE) Award under the Certified Energy Auditor subcategory in this year’s EEE Awards.

Seen in the photo (L-R) are DOE Energy Utilization Management Bureau Director Patrick Aquino

CESO III, DOE Energy Utilization Management Bureau OIC-Director III Lana Rose Manaligod, DOE

Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol, DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella, MPA

President Nixon Hao, MPA Program Management Director Marc Lester Malibiran, and MPA Corporate Affairs Consultant Angelina Tibayan during the awards ceremony held at Hilton Manila in Pasay City last December 19, 2023.

The EEE Awards, held annually as part of the National Energy Consciousness Month, recognizes members of from the public and private sectors including institutions, buildings, and individuals who demonstrate outstanding energy management practices.

Engr. Araullo, an electrical engineer with over 30 years of professional experience, has constantly demonstrated quality energy audit in various sectors here and abroad. His expertise spans various fields such as process excellence, supply chain, information technology, renewable energy, power economics, energy management, and people development. #