Meralco opens January with ₱0.0846/kWh power rate hike

POWER rates will slightly go up by P0.0846 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this month, bringing the overall rate to P11.3430 per kWh from P11.2584 per kWh in December.

For residential customers consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment is equivalent to an increase of around P17 in their total electricity bill.

The overall rate increase was primarily due to the higher generation charge, which went up by P0.1136 to P6.6468 per kWh from P6.5332 per kWh last month, owing to higher cost of power from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Data showed that WESM charges went up by P0.5611 per kWh due to higher average capacity on outage in the Luzon grid, which increased by around 418 megawatts (MW). Charges from IPPs also increased by P0.1384 per kWh due to higher fuel costs of First Gas plants, Sta. Rita and San Lorenzo, resulting from the use of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the testing and commissioning of its LNG terminal. WESM and IPPs accounted for 20.5 percent and 36.5 percent, respectively, of Meralco’s total energy requirement for the period.

Tempering the increase was a P0.1522 per kWh reduction in charges from Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) with the lower charges from Emergency PSAs (EPSAs) with Therma Luzon Inc. and South Premiere Power Corp. and higher excess energy deliveries from some PSAs, which were priced at a discount. Share of PSAs for the December supply month was at 43 percent.

Meanwhile, transmission and other charges registered a net reduction of P0.0290 per kWh.

The collection of P0.0364 per kWh Feed-In Tariff Allowance (FIT-All) remains suspended as directed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). Pass-through charges for generation and transmission are paid by Meralco to the power suppliers and the grid operator, respectively, while taxes, universal charges, and FIT-All are all remitted to the government.

Meralco’s distribution charge, on the other hand, has not moved since the P0.0360 per kWh reduction for a typical residential customer beginning August 2022.