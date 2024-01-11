Magbabagsakan Dito: #TheToughestPhone HONOR X9b 5G officially arrives tomorrow!

HONOR X9b 5G fever is real! Chito Miranda to perform during the launch on January 12

Manila, Philippines, January 11, 2024 – HONOR Philippines just made the highly anticipated grand launch of HONOR X9b 5G more exciting! Fans are more than ecstatic as Parokya ni Edgar Vocalist Chito Miranda was confirmed to grace the unveiling of the toughest phone on January 12, 2024. You can catch it live on Facebook: https://bit.ly/FB_X9b_Pressrelease at exactly 7PM!

“We are very happy to announce that Chito Miranda, Parokya Ni Edgar’s vocalist will perform during the launch of our HONOR X9b 5G together with Miss Charm Philippines and HONOR Star Pauline Amelincx as the host. This is just one of our suprises, there’s more to watch out for so stay tuned,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

The HONOR X9b 5G is a marvel of modern design and technology. Its golden curvature strikes the perfect balance between aesthetic appeal and user comfort, making it an absolute pleasure to hold. Despite its premium features, the HONOR X9b is surprisingly light and thin, weighing just 185g with a width of 7.98mm. In addition, the triple camera system is meticulously crafted with the precision of light luxury watch craftsmanship. The body is encased in vegan leather, providing a delicate and skin-friendly touch. The HONOR X9b 5G is more than just a smartphone, it is a statement of style and sophistication.

Don’t dare to miss out the unveiling of #TheToughestPhone in the market and the performance of Chito Miranda on January 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM via Facebook Live: https://bit.ly/FB_X9b_Pressrelease.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok Shop: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.

In the meantime, check out HONOR’s wide array of mobile phones, tablets, and laptops at any HONOR Experience and Partner Stores nationwide or online via Shopee (https://bit.ly/HONORPHShopee), Lazada (https://bit.ly/HONORPHLaz) and TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/HONORTikTokShop).