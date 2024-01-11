Lower tariffs on commodities seen to keep inflation stable

LOWER tariffs for rice, corn, coal and pork are the key factors that would keep inflation stable this year and next year, according to an economist from The Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC).

HSBC Economist for Asean Aris Dacanay told reporters last Wednesday that without the extension of the lower tariffs for these commodities, inflation could be higher by as much as 1.4 percentage points.

Dacanay said HSBC’s forecast for the Philippine inflation is an average of 3.5 percent for this year and 3.8 percent in 2025. The higher rate expected for next year, only took into consideration the possibility that the lower tariffs for the commodities will not be extended anew.

“We did the math. If you let it expire, that’s 1.4 percentage points. The reason why it’s (only) 0.3 (percentage points higher) is because we expect rice to finally cool down as well. So that’s an offsetting factor,” Dacanay said.

Based on HSBC’s calculations, the non-extension of lower rice tariffs would mean an addition of 0.9 percentage points; coal, 0.2 percentage points; pork, 0.2 percentage points; and, corn, 0.1 percentage points.

Dacanay noted that the country is set to order a million metric tons of rice, a third of what the country imports. This, he said, will be a major boost to efforts to stem any increase in inflation until 2024.

“With lower tariff rates for rice, corn, coal, and pork, you could expect inflation to stabilize in 2023. And particularly, I think it will range, except for the second quarter, it will range within the BSP’s (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) target band, 2 percent to 4 percent target band, giving the BSP space to cut interest rates,” according to a briefing paper provided by HSBC.

But, Dacanay said, the Philippines needs to closely monitor rice policies implemented around the world such as rising protectionism and trade barriers such as the export restrictions imposed by India.

He added that global rice prices are at the highest since the last food crisis year of 2008. The elevated rice prices in the international market could provide “a floor under how much inflation can actually moderate in the Philippines.”

Dacanay earlier said HSBC expects the BSP to begin its easing cycle alongside the US Federal Reserve beginning in the second quarter of this year (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/05/inflation-eases-to-3-9-in-december-with-2023-full-year-average-at-6-psa/ ).

He reiterated last Wednesday that the BSP is expected to move in lockstep with the Fed not only in terms of timing but in terms of size.

Dacanay said the central bank is expected to start reducing interest rates by 25 basis points in June. This will be followed by succeeding 25 bps rate cuts until the target reverse repurchase (RRP) rate reaches 5.75 percent by yearend.

Currently, the target RRP is unchanged at 6.5 percent. A reduction to 5.75 percent means a total rate cut of 75 bps this year.

“With the inflation outlook better, again, as mentioned, finally, the BSP has room to ease policy; it’s just a matter of when. Now, of course, there’s a limit to that, and that limit is the Fed. We don’t think the BSP will be able to cut ahead of the Fed, mainly because our current account deficit is still pretty wide,” Dacanay said.

Last month, days before the expiration of the lowering of tariffs for rice, corn, pork and coal, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. extended the temporary modification of rates of import duty on rice, corn, and meat products until December 31 next year.

In Executive Order 50, Marcos cited the impact of El Niño on the price of goods, alongside the effects of the African Swine Fever and trade restrictions in exporting countries. He also cited the “present economic condition” that called for the reduction of tariff rates on rice, corn and meat of swine (fresh, chilled or frozen).

The application of the reduced tariff rates on goods will “maintain affordable prices for the purpose of ensuring food security, managing inflationary pressures, help augment the supply of basic agricultural commodities in the country, and diversify the country’s market sources,” Marcos has said.