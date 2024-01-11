Low public spending, El Niño may slow Mindanao growth,business leader says

DAVAO CITY—An El Niño dry spell episode and low government expenditure in Mindanao could pull down economic growth of this southern Philippine island, a business leader here said.

Arturo Milan, the co-chairman of the Davao Regional Development Council and a former head of the city and Mindanao business chambers, said Mindanao could not possibly reach the same splendid level as it did last year, when it posted a gross domestic product growth rate of 7.2 percent, from the non-growth years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Milan said the expected worst episode of the El Niño in the last two decades that is expected to begin in summer this year could be a single devastating drawback to the island economy, which banks on agriculture as its main driver of the economy.

However, the second drag to pull the economy backwards is the low government spending, which Milan said happened on the first year of the Marcos administration, a far cry from the robust spending during the previous administration.

He said this year’s budget of P5.7 trillion may be huge “but we still have to know how much of this is to be sourced from loans or to be generated by raising or finding new source of taxes, and how much could be funded by funds generated from our collections.”

Last year, expectation for the first railway in Mindanao was thrashed after the Philippine government dropped the funding deal with China for the three major railway projects in the country. This was worth $5 billion and Mindanao also sustained the non-implementation of two other power generation projects that would rely on China’s loan deal.

“At most, Mindanao would only manage to grow between 5.5 percent to 6 percent,” he told a regular news briefing here at the Abreeza Mall organized by the Mindanao Development Authority.

What the generally poor government expenditure expected this year is being offset by the private sector, that he said, would ride high on the robust performance of the outsourcing companies, the expected increase in remittances by migrant workers coming from Mindanao and the continuing demand for real-estate properties across the island.

“The bright spot is the business process outsourcing, which exhibits continued growth in the cities of Mindanao,” Milan said, adding this would generate more and additional jobs and in turn, trigger more consumer spending to spur the growth of the local economy.

Second, he said, “there has been report of increasing number of residents from Mindanao going out abroad to work.”

“This would only mean that we should expect additional remittances to flow back to Mindanao, and like the trend in the BPO, would also have more families the means to spend for their needs,” Milan added.

The third bright spot in Mindanao “is the non-stop growth in the real estate sector in Davao City and in the other cities of Mindanao.”

“The real estate is still growing as people search for more opportunities,” he added.

Milan, who is also a board member of the Regional Development-Private Sector Representative for Mindanao of the National Economic and Development Authority, said Mindanao is seeing the private sector stepping up for a low public spending that it has experienced since last year.