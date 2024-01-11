‘Implement 30% increase in all Philhealth benefits’

“New Year, more benefits.”

This is the what AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee hopes to provide millions of Filipinos as he urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) to apply the 30-percent increase in all its benefits and coverage.

Lee said in Filipino that not all Filipinos have a health card or covered by a Health Maintenance Organization.

“What about our compatriots who only rely on Philhealth to answer for treatment? Let’s think about those who choose to die at home and, unfortunately, those who die, because they did not go to the hospital for fear of going into debt due to the amount of expenses,” the lawmaker said.

“2024 na, ano pang hinihintay ng Philhealth para ipatupad itong 30 percent increase? Huwag nating ipagdamot ito sa milyon-milyong makikinabang dito,” he added. [It’s already 2024: what is Philhealth waiting for to implement this 30 percent increase? Let’s not withhold it from the millions who will benefit from it.]

The Bicolano lawmaker has been persistent on this matter, stressing that Philhealth is in a position to provide the said increase and expand its services because the agency has the funds.

Lee added that since he found out last September that Philhealth has enough funds and that they can afford the increase in benefits, he didn’t stop from issuing his call, “and I will not stop until Philhealth provides the sufficient and appropriate for our sick countrymen.”

“Through Lee’s questioning during the budget hearing of the Department of Health on September 6, 2023, it was revealed that the state health insurer had P466-billion worth of investible funds and a net income of P68.4 billion,” read the statement his office issued last Wednesday.

According to Lee, he wrote Philhealth last October recommending an increase in all benefit packages and coverage provided by the agency. He also filed House Resolution 1407 urging the Philhealth to update its coverage since its case rate has not been adjusted to account for inflation and rising health care costs.

Philhealth president and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. earlier said that the agency is already working on increasing the benefit packages across the board from 10 percent to 30 percent. While the proposal has already passed the executive committee, it still needs the approval of the Philhealth Board of Directors (BOD).

The BOD is expected to convene this month to discuss and decide on this pending proposal to increase Philhealth’s benefit packages.

“Winner tayo lahat kapag finally, na-implement na itong much-needed increase sa Philhealth. One step closer ito sa pangarap natin na ‘pag nagkasakit ang Pilipino, konti na lang, o wala nang ni isang kusing na babayaran sa pagpapagamot sa ospital.”

[We are all winners when finally, this much-needed increase in Philhealth is implemented. This is one step closer to our dream that when Filipinos get sick, they will shell out only a small amount or not a single penny to pay for hospital treatment.]