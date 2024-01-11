House leaders tell senators to heed biz sector’s ‘clamor’ for economic Cha-cha

A House leader on Wednesday urged senators to pay heed to the business sector’s call for economic and investment reforms in the Constitution.

Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga third District Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. said he believes a Charter reforms could lead to the creation of more job and income opportunities for the people.

He urged the Senate, historically resistant to Charter change, to consider the business sector’s plea for constitutional reform, emphasizing the potential for accelerated capital formation and economic growth.

“So we are urging the Senate, which has consistently resisted any form of Charter change, to heed the clamor of the business sector. We can accelerate capital formation and hasten our economic growth for the benefit of our people if we can introduce constitutional reform,” Gonzales said.

He added the consistent refusal of senators to consider House initiatives for Charter reform has prompted many congressmen to push for the people’s initiative mode of proposing constitutional amendments, a mechanism that will bypass the Senate.

“This means that there were an additional 260,000 of our labor force who got themselves employed in jobs created in the economy through investments. We could create more job and income opportunities for our people if we could attract more investments, especially funds from foreign investors,” Gonzales said.

He said attracting more foreign investors is the goal of the House in pushing for amending the economic provisions of the Constitution, which restrict the flow of foreign capital into the country.

Highlighting the support from various business groups, including the Foundation for Economic Freedom, Gonzales pointed out reforming economic provisions has the backing from the Makati Business Club and other organizations.

Gonzales made this call as response to the recent data from the Philippine Statistics Authority revealing a decrease in the number of unemployed Filipinos from 2.09 million in October to 1.83 million in November.

Economic policies

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, meanwhile, said the drop in the country’s unemployment rate means that the Marcos administration’s economic policies are working.

“The President and his economic team, and their allies in Congress, principally the House of Representatives, are on the right track. The newest data indicated that the economy has created more than 200,000 jobs,” he said.

Barbers said investments are the principal driver for creating new job and income opportunities for the people, adding investments play a crucial role in creating new job opportunities and income for the people.

He said the decrease in unemployment reinforces the House initiative to ease the “restrictive” economic provisions of the Constitution.

“More foreign investments will mean more jobs, more economic activities and more income for our people,” he said.

He added that the Charter’s economic provisions restrict foreign capital inflow “because they contain a cap on foreign ownership and investment that cannot be lifted or amended by any law.”

“That’s why constitutional amendments focused on the economic provisions are urgently needed,” Barbers added.