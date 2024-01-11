Group urges Senate to frontload passage of bill vs online piracy

A citizens advocacy group on Wednesday denounced the delay in the passage of a law that would intensify the drive against online pirates who have been stealing from the Philippine creatives industry, depriving creative workers of just rewards, and exposing our people to cyberthreats.

“No less than the President has certified the Online Site Blocking Act as a priority,” said CitizenWatch co-convenor, lawyer, and former lawmaker Christopher Belmonte in a news statement.

Further, Belmonte said he was surprised by the apathy displayed by the members of the Senate. “I do not understand the inertia of the Senate when it comes to bills like this that truly matter in people’s everyday lives,” he said.

The bill seeks to amend the Intellectual Property Code and to give the government, through the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) and Internet Service Providers (ISP), greater powers to curb the rampant illegal streaming of copyrighted content.

In the House of Representatives, House Bill 7600 authored by Albay Rep. Jose Sarte “Joey” Salceda has successfully been passed.

The Senate, however, has seen some hesitation and lukewarm attention to Senate Bill 2150 authored by Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada Jr. and Senate Bill 2385 by Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

In fact, the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship chaired by Senator Mark A. Villar has not even had a single hearing to discuss the merits of the proposed law.

“Our senators have to act when they resume their sessions in two weeks and before they break again for the Lenten Season,” Belmonte pointed out. “I believe the urgency of the bill has already been established by the President and the strong clamor of the IPOPHL, the entertainment and content creation stakeholders, the telecoms industry, and internet service providers.”

Belmonte also urged the government, through legislation, to assert the importance of protecting original creations and recognizing the contribution of artists in all aspects of creative production.

“Imagine the heights that we could achieve if we were not hobbled by the menace of piracy,” Belmonte said, citing the success of the recent Metro Manila Film Festival as an example.

“The festival showcased the creative spirit and innovative spirit of Filipinos despite the reign of foreign-made films and the availability of streaming services, and after the slump caused by the pandemic,” he pointed out.

According to the IPOPHL, video piracy could cause an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue loss by 2027 if left unchecked. Meanwhile, research firm Media Partners Asia, in a 2022 study, said video piracy deprived the Philippine video industry of $781 million.

In 2020, during the height of mobility restrictions, the film industry’s estimated losses were at P11 billion.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (Q3 2023) showed real potential with the entertainment, recreation, and arts sector contributing P52.8 billion in Gross Value-Added (GVA) to the Philippine economy, a substantial 15.5 percent year-on-year growth.

The creatives sector was also the second top-performing economic sector in 2023, next only to the accommodation and food service activities sector and surpassing other industries.

“Workers in our creative sector need our support and protection lest they become disenfranchised,” Belmonte said. “Without their creations, the damage is not just economic, the deterioration of innovative thought and creative expression will weaken the nation’s socio-cultural development.”

Belmonte added that the use of pirated content also exposes users to cybersecurity threats and endangers their privacy, digital assets, and even financial information.

“Allowing cyber thieves to profit from the hard work of others and incentivizes more theft of intellectual property,” Belmonte said.

“We call on our good legislators in the Senate to act expeditiously on the Online Site Blocking Act as every day that online piracy sites are allowed to operate, is a big blow to what should be a thriving economic driver of the Philippine economy.”