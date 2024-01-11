GCash operator inks deal with NBI vs online scams

G-XCHANGE Inc. (GXI), operator of mobile wallet GCash, announced its executives signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to step up efforts to address online scams.

The firm said that under the MOA, GXI will assist the NBI in preventing, detecting, investigating and prosecuting cybercrimes that involve the use of the GCash mobile app or the transfer or receipt of proceeds from any crime or unlawful activity. This will be done by providing relevant information and data under prevailing laws, rules and regulations, the firm said. The agreement also further solidifies the priority of GXI to secure the funds and data of GCash users, according to the company.

“It is important that we have a long-term partnership with NBI so that when we talk with other institutions they will cooperate as well and if there are formal investigations they can help in suspending accounts,” said GXI CEO Oscar Enrico A. Reyes Jr.

Reyes, GXI Chief Customer Officer Winsley Royce F. Bangit, NBI Director Medardo G. De Lemos, NBI Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Office of the Deputy Director for Operations Jose Justo S. Yap and other officials attended the signing ceremony held on Wednesday morning.

GXI said it is also working with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and other law enforcement agencies to strengthen security measures, through continuous threat and intelligence sharing and better ensure safer transactions for its customers. In line with this, the firm also reminds users to protect themselves when using digital wallets and become more attentive in the face of fraud.

“We’ve seen a concerning rise in online scams, investment fraud and various cybercrimes in recent years. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we work together with authorities to protect Filipinos against perpetrators,” added Reyes.

According to GXI, it took down more than four million suspicious accounts from January 2022 to June 2023.

For NBI’s part, De Lemos said the MOA will facilitate “easier investigation” via proper data sharing.

“The coordination is really critical. GCash can track real-time activities. This partnership is a big milestone in our shared fight against scammers, fraudsters and other cybercriminals,” he added.

De Lemos stressed that as more and more Filipinos embrace the digital space for their daily transactions and investments, it’s critical for law enforcement agencies to have an active partner like GXI with whom authorities can exchange technical knowledge and expertise on the latest cybersecurity measures.