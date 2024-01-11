Floods trap cows, harm crops as wild weather hits Australia

Heavy rains and flooding across Australia’s southern state of Victoria has damaged crops and stranded cattle as a months-long run of wild weather on the nation’s east coast leaves a trail of destruction.

Severe storms have lashed Victoria since October, with parts of Queensland and New South Wales impacted over the following months, including a cyclone that damaged sugar crops in the country’s far north. The latest deluge has inundated fruit orchards and continues to delay the harvest of wheat and barley.

Simon McKenry, a livestock and wheat farmer in western Victoria, said he has already downgraded some of his crop to animal feed after multiple rain events, and has only been able to harvest just over a day each week due to the wet conditions. Growers typically start harvesting their grains from November.

The persistent rain has come even after the onset of the El Niño weather pattern, which usually brings hotter and drier conditions to Australia and prompts authorities to prepare for an uptick of wildfires.

Recent heavy rain has triggered flood warnings across parts of Victoria, leading to evacuation orders and floodwaters inundating homes, including in the small rural of Seymour on the banks of the Goulburn River.

“I know one farmer just out of Seymour who’s had to hire a boat so he can get out to feed his cattle,” said Victorian Farmers Federation President Emma Germano. “The water is over three meters at its deepest point, and there was some concern that some of his cows might have even been swept away.”

Cattle standing in water for long periods are also at risk of developing infection issues with their hooves, she added.

Some plum and peach farmers in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley have been forced to let damaged fruit drop to the ground and rot after rain over the weekend and Monday, said Michael Crisera, grower services manager at industry group Fruit Growers Victoria. That follows a devastating hailstorm a week ago which damaged 500 hectares of apple, pear and plum trees in the same area, he added.

Around half of the past El Niño events have included heavy rainfall, particularly across parts of eastern Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement. Very high temperatures in the Tasman Sea and the presence of a positive Southern Annular Mode—which is unusual to see during El Niño—likely contributed to rainfall events in eastern Australia in December and January, it said.

‘More bad floods’

The spate of wild weather—which includes a tornado that hit the Gold Coast in Queensland on Christmas evening—is likely to lead to mounting insurance claims. Insurance Australia Group Ltd. said last week that it had received around 17,000 claims from events in December.

Parts of Queensland were hit with flash flooding again on Tuesday, with local media reporting water lapping at doors.

Neil Baker, a fourth-generation beef and pork farmer who lives on the banks of the Tweed River in New South Wales, is facing another cleanup from flooding—the fifth in seven years. His three farms were inundated by major floods in the region on New Year’s Day.

“We’re expecting that’s not even going to be the worst of it,” he said. “Over the next few months, we expect there will be even more bad floods.”

US beef

Severe winter weather is curtailing America’s meat production, with two of the biggest beef packers idling Kansas slaughter plants as blizzard conditions swept through the region this week.

Cargill Inc.’s plant in Dodge City, Kansas, suffered a partial power outage, and 50 workers were temporarily stranded at the plant Monday due to a road closure. The plant will be reopened when power is restored and it’s deemed safe for workers. Tyson Foods Inc. also had a plant impacted in the state.

“We realize that some employees got stuck on the road outside the plant. We are working with local authorities and have hired tow truck drivers to assist them and other motorists,” Cargill said in a statement.

When meat plants close, protein prices can start surging if supplies run thin. Meanwhile, farmers may face lower prices for their livestock with demand for the animals disrupted.

The number of cattle slaughtered in the United States fell to 94,000 on Tuesday, compared with 128,000 a year earlier, according to US Department of Agriculture data. It’s the lowest weekday total so far this year.

Tyson Foods canceled two shifts at its beef plant in Holcomb, Kansas, on Tuesday, the company said in a statement. Employees on Monday were offered hot meals and a place to seek shelter amid dangerous travel conditions.

