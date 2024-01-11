Financial might of Asia’s west soccer squads poses challenge to east teams

SEOUL, South Korea—The financial strength and spending of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar has changed the soccer landscape in Asia but long-time eastern powerhouses Japan and South Korea are determined to redress the continental balance on field.

The Asian Cup starts Friday in Qatar, where 24 teams from the west, east and central zones have been divided into six groups.

Japan, Asia’s top team in FIFA’s global rankings, has won its last 10 games and is favorite to clinch the Asian title for a fifth time.

Three-time winner Saudi Arabia has European Championship winning coach Roberto Mancini at the helm.

And there’s more pressure than usual on the “Green Falcons” this tournament because of the heightened attention on the Saudi domestic club scene since the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema.

The imported stars have helped the development of national team players for Saudi. For the likes of Japan and South Korea, being able to recall players from big European clubs is an advantage in continental championships, and it helps breed confidence.

“I’ve been saying we’ll look to win the Asian Cup after setting our short- and mid-term targets, as well as the long-term target that is the 2026 World Cup,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said.

Moriyasu was in charge when Japan lost the final of the 2019 tournament against Qatar which stepped in to stage this edition after China relinquished hosting duties in 2022.

“There are no easy opponents nor is it an easy tournament, so no changes there from the last to this one,” he added. “The difference is I have lingering frustration from missing the title last time out.”

South Korea and Tottenham captain Son Heung-min arrives in Qatar in great form, scoring 12 goals so far this English Premier League season, just two more than compatriot Hwang Hee-chan at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae became the first Asian defender to be nominated for the FIFA Ballon D’Or in 2023.

With such talent, South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann is confident of being one of the 16 teams that progress to the knockout stage.

“I have a good feeling because they’re doing well at their clubs,” Klinsmann said. “They’re healthy, they’re fit, they’re ambitious and they’re very hungry.”

South Korea last won the Asian Cup in 1960, defeating South Vietnam and Israel along the way.

“It’s 64 years—64 years is a long time for Korea. It’s about time that we get this done,” added Klinsmann, who led the United States to the 2013 Gold Cup and is aiming to join a select group of coaches to win two different continental championships.

Roberto Mancini also has that chance after leaving European title-holder Italy to take over three-time winner Saudi Arabia in August. There is more pressure on the team, which has an entirely domestic-based roster.

The Saudi league “is definitely improving, as many good players are arriving, but it is not an immediate thing. It will take time for it to become truly competitive,” Mancini said. “The Saudi national team is not the favorite. There are many stronger teams than us on paper, but we will do our best.”

It is 48 years since Iran won the third and last of its Asian Cups. The team has European-based stars such as Mehdi Taremi, top scorer last season in Portugal with FC Porto, Roma’s Sardar Azmoun and Saman Ghoddos of Brentford in the English Premier League.

Chinese hopes of a first title are not high, especially after starting 2024 with a first defeat against Hong Kong in 29 years. Defending champion and host Qatar is still trying to put three defeats on home soil at the 2022 World Cup behind it.

Australia is looking to repeat its 2015 Asian success but, like any team with realistic ambitions of lifting the trophy, is going to have to overcome the formidable challenge from Japan and South Korea.