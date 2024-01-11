Fajardo to Blackwater: ‘‘See you on Friday’

JUNE MAR FAJARDO is going to play on Friday to boost San Miguel Beer’s chances of securing the twice-to-beat quarterfinals bonus when it meets Blackwater in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I will be playing on Friday. See you,” Fajardo, the seven-time Season Most Valuable Player of San Miguel Beer, told BusinessMirror through a text message. “I just have my check up for the doctor’s clearance.”

Fajardo injured his left hand last November 29 during a game against Rain or Shine, but the Beermen stayed in competitive form winning their last four games to post a 7-3 win-loss slate heading to their final game at the elimination round.

A victory over the Bossing in their 8 pm would assure San Miguel Beer of one of the four twice-to-beat advantages even in a case of a tie with Barangay Ginebra, Phoenix Super LPG, and Meralco because of its superior quotient.

But a disastrous loss would relegate them to No. 5 spot at the quarterfinals.

Blackwater, already eliminated for a quarterfinal berth with 1-9 slate, expects to push San Miguel Beer to the limit to snap a nine-game losing skid.

Meanwhile, Meralco guns for a crucial win over already-booted out Terrafirma team (2-8) in the second game at 8pm.

Despite holding a 7-3 slate, the Bolts are not sure yet of claiming one of the four twice-to-beat incentives at the top four quarterfinals as they need Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and San Miguel Beer to lose their last remaining game this week.

Ginebra is also holding a 7-3 slate likewise San Miguel Beer and Meralco. The Gin Kings will be facing NLEX on Saturday in Legazpi City in their last game at the elimination round.