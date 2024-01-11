Experts push ‘effective’ industrial, trade policies to boost PHL exports

Local economists said the government should develop an “effective” trade and industrial policies that would take advantage of the country’s demographic transition, among others, to boost the country’s exports.

They issued the recommendation after the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) disclosed on Wednesday that the trade deficit in November 2023 rose by 26.3 percent to $4.69 billion. Data showed that this is the widest trade gap in seven months.

The gap stemmed from the import receipts which grew 0.02 percent to $10.82 billion and the export earnings, which declined to $6.13 billion by 13.7 percent in November 2023.

Imports posted a positive growth in November 2023 for the first time in nine months, while exports have been posting a decline for three consecutive months or since September 2023.

Ateneo de Manila University economist Leonardo Lanzona explained that exports are declining because “there is hardly any government program that is encouraging their development.”

Lanzona also noted that the trade gap could point to “much of what is exported is based on imports as domestic resources are not being utilized either to enhance comparative advantage or develop ideas that can create products demanded in the market.”

De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas echoed Lanzona’s statement as she told the BusinessMirror “even our manufacturing industry is highly dependent on importation of raw materials. Hence, whatever we export, is also made up of imported materials.”

With this, Lanzona cited the need to leverage on the demographic transition that is occurring in the country right now to bring about a “structural transformation” in the country’s economy with respect to trade.

“As the population reaches a stage where a significant proportion of people are in their working ages, it is necessary to develop a comprehensive and effective trade and industrial policy,” Lanzona said in a Viber message on Wednesday to the BusinessMirror.

He noted that while there may have been a “bad experience” concerning industrial policies in the past, the country “cannot simply rely on markets to bring about this structural transformation.”

Failing to take advantage of the working population in the country, he noted, “means that we lose our chances of benefiting from this demographic transition that comes only once in our nation’s history.”

Recognizing the country as being “import dependent,” Oplas noted that “there is a lot to fix internally” as she raised the food security issue in the country.

“We have a very inefficient agriculture sector. It costs a lot to produce, for example rice, probably because of the presence of scrupulous intermediaries like the informal credit providers that take advantage of our farmers and maybe our local banks who are not scared of the Agri-Agra law requiring them to allot capital for our farmers,” Oplas said.

She also pointed out that the youth no longer see the “value-added” in going into the agriculture sector and instead opting for careers away from the sector as “a lot of farm lands are converted to subdivisions.”

“Government should really prioritize the agriculture sector…make it promising for people to go back to the provinces and venture on agri,” Oplas said, stressing that the government should make available efficient technologies by “mechanizing” farmers, protecting farmers from informal traders, among others in order to address production issues, especially in the agriculture sector.

Further, Oplas prodded the government to support the country’s local scientists and inventors “so that new, more efficient technologies can be uncovered and used to make our production competitive.”

She also underscored the need to promote the country’s automotive industry, as the country is “rich” with mechanical engineers. But, Oplas said, “The problem is we only assemble.”

“So if we can bring back automotive back, it will not only spur export but create employment and local economic activity,” she said.

Shifting from domestic to global issues, George Manzano, former tariff commissioner, told the BusinessMirror “the bulk of the export slowdown for the month is weak electronic exports.”

“The market for electronic products worldwide, particularly gadgets, has been soft. It appears that consumers are buying electronic products but not at the pace of the pre-pandemic,” Manzano said.

He cited geopolitical tensions, which include maritime risks, such as the incidents in the Red Sea, as the factors that “weaken” international demand.

From January to November 2023, PSA disclosed that the country’s export earnings amounted to $67.03 billion, an annual decline of 8.4 percent from the $73.18 billion recorded in the 11-month period in 2022.

In the 11-month period, electronics exports amounted to $37.98 billion, down 10.4 percent from the $42.37 billion recorded in January to November 2022.

Still, in November 2023 alone, electronic products continued to be the country’s top exports with earnings of $3.44 billion or 56.1 percent of the country’s exports pie. This was followed by other manufactured goods with an export value of $334.42 million, with 5.5 percent share in the exports pie and other mineral products with $230.93 million or 3.8 percent share.

In terms of export destination, PSA noted that exports to the United States comprised the highest export earnings amounting to $970.22 million or 15.8 percent share to the country’s exports in November 2023.

This was followed by Japan with $949.66 million, or 15.5 percent share; People’s Republic of China, with $821.53 million or 13.4 percent share; Hong Kong, with $721.54 million or 11.8 percent share and Republic of Korea with $326.48 million or 5.3 percent share.