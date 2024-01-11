DA: Group will prepare implementing rules for Price Act

The Department of Agriculture (DA) formed a technical working group (TWG) that will draft the rules and regulations to implement provisions of the Price Act related to agricultural products.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Special Order (SO) 18 which created the TWG. Laurel signed the order last January 5.

The DA said the Price Act, or Republic Act (RA) 7581, was enacted to stabilize the supply and prices of basic necessities and prime commodities, to safeguard consumers against unreasonable price hikes and ensure fair practices within the market.

The agency was identified as the lead agency tasked to stabilize prices of agricultural crops, fish and other marine products, fresh meat, fresh poultry, dairy products, fertilizers and other farm inputs during emergencies.

Assistant Secretary for Policy Research and Development Noel A. Padre was designated as head of the 8-member TWG. Assistant Secretary for Regulations Atty. Paz Benavidez II was named co-chairperson while director Jerome Bunyi, Officer-in-charge for Policy Research Service, was appointed vice chairperson.

Laurel ordered the TWG to develop a clear and concise set of rules to implement Section 9 of the Price Act, engage the Department of Trade and Industry and other government agencies in developing the implementing rules and regulations (IRR), consult with relevant stakeholders including consumer groups and market experts, and ensure the IRR hews to the legal framework under the Price Act.

Personnel from the Policy Research Service, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Regulations and the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service will form part of the TWG’s secretariat and provide technical and administrative support to the group.

The Price Act or RA 7581 was approved in May 1992. Section 2 of the law indicated that “it is the policy of the State to ensure the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all times without denying legitimate business a fair return on investment.

It is also a declared policy of the State to provide effective and sufficient protection to consumers against hoarding, profiteering and cartels with respect to the supply, distribution, marketing and pricing of said goods, especially during periods of calamity, emergency, widespread illegal price manipulation and other similar situations.”