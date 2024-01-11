 Cortez leaves San Beda for UAAP

JACOB CORTEZ announced on social media that he’s leaving San Beda which he helped win the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) crown late last year.

“With great difficulty, I have decided that my time as a Red Lion is closing, and would like to officially announce that I will not be playing for San Beda University in their upcoming season,” Cortez said in his Facebook account on Thursday.

Cortez said he will transfer to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) but didn’t say which school.

It’s highly likely though that Cortez will be joining De La Salle, his dad Mike Cortez’s alma mater which ruled the UAAP this season.

“Challenging, improving and growing is always my goal, and so I have decided that to achieve this, I need to get out of my comfort zone,” he said. “With that, I plan to compete in the UAAP.”

Cortez said he would never forget San Beda and their supporters.

“I have had the best time at San Beda. From playing as a rookie fresh out of high school in an isolating yet invigorating bubble season to helping bring back the crown where it belongs after many have counted San Beda out,” Cortez said.

“Still, the most unforgettable part of the past couple of years has been all of you. Along the journey, I’ve truly met people who I can call Family now.”

San Beda team manager Jude Roque thanked Cortez for his contribution to the Red Lions.

“We wish Jacob well. He was instrumental in our Season 99 championship run, and for that we will always be thankful to him. He will always be part of the Red Lions family,” he said.